Joe Biden Looking at Camera During Debate Draws Comparisons to Jim From The Office

Tuesday evening featured the first presidential debate of this campaign cycle, a hotly contested event between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Throughout the hour-and-a-half event, plenty of voices were raised and interruptions had, leading those watching to notice one particular thing Biden kept doing repeatedly throughout the night. Every so often, Biden would make direct eye contact with the camera after getting interrupted, a signature quirk of one Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) on The Office.

Fans were quick to notice the comparison and quickly took to Twitter to point it out, making it one of the many, many topics from the debate to crack the trending topics list on the micro-blogging service. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.