Joe Biden Looking at Camera During Debate Draws Comparisons to Jim From The Office
Tuesday evening featured the first presidential debate of this campaign cycle, a hotly contested event between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Throughout the hour-and-a-half event, plenty of voices were raised and interruptions had, leading those watching to notice one particular thing Biden kept doing repeatedly throughout the night. Every so often, Biden would make direct eye contact with the camera after getting interrupted, a signature quirk of one Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) on The Office.
Fans were quick to notice the comparison and quickly took to Twitter to point it out, making it one of the many, many topics from the debate to crack the trending topics list on the micro-blogging service. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
The Office Returns
Ok just finishing the debates. Favorite moment? @JoeBiden looking at the camera like Jim from the office while @realDonaldTrump trump incoherently babbles. #2020presidentialdebates— laurel merz (@laurellmerz) September 30, 2020
Joe Halpert
Every time Trump said something stupid Biden would look at the camera like Jim from the office. pic.twitter.com/dD3K0elerg— beautifulflaw (@LamentofTrois) September 30, 2020
Effective
If there are more debates Biden should continue to use the Jim from The Office strategy. It is effective. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/NLJ2SjlXRr— Chris Shilling (@Chris_Shilling) September 30, 2020
Spitting Image
Biden occasionally reminded me of Jim Halpert on "@theofficetv," peering into the camera as if to say, "can you believe this guy is the boss?" - @brianstelter 👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼— Aaron Pereira (@aaronpereira) September 30, 2020
Good Vibes
Joe Biden had such great Jim via The Office vibes. pic.twitter.com/g9jQEP6rnB— Erica Siegel (@ericasiegel) September 30, 2020
Like
I did like when @JoeBiden looked at the camera like Jim from The Office.— (((gayle brandeis))) (@gaylebrandeis) September 30, 2020
Totally Not Advised
drinking game for the next debate - take a shot every time biden looks at the camera like jim from the office— di (@yelloxpaint) September 30, 2020
All nine seasons of The Office are now streaming on Netflix.