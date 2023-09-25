The Office Reboot Rumored to Be in the Works From Original Showrunner

With it being a decade since the final episode of the American The Office, fans often wonder if we could get a new take on the material, with a new rumor from Puck News claiming that, once the writers' strike is officially resolved, one of the many projects that will quickly be moving forward will be a reboot of the sitcom. Not only would a new take on the concept be on the horizon, but the outlet claims that Greg Daniels, one of the co-creators to adapt the British sitcom, would be returning to the franchise to be involved in the project.

The outlet noted, "We're also about to see a firehose of announcements of projects and castings that have been held back for fear of bad optics or violating guild rules. Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of The Office, for instance."

The original BBC series ran for two, six-episode seasons and a two-episode Christmas Special. The American The Office debuted two years after the BBC's Christmas Special and its first season ran for just six episodes, serving as a midseason replacement. The debut episode is almost a complete remake of the debut episode of the original series, though future seasons pivoted from its predecessor to explore its own characters and dynamics. The remake did, however, maintain the love connection between secretary Pam (Dawn in the original series) and Jim (Tim in the original series).

The impact of the American series, largely due to amassing 200 episodes, is arguably stronger than the original program, to the point that many audiences likely don't even know the American series is itself a reboot.

The development of virtually all movies and TV productions has been put on hold since the writers went on strike this past May, though this weekend saw the announcement that a tentative deal had been solidified, potentially leading toward an official solution in the coming days.

This isn't the first time reports of a continuation of the series have been teased, though other reports have hinted that a spinoff from the series was more likely than a complete reboot. Even the ambiguity of this reboot, for example, means it's possible that whatever Daniels might potentially be working on isn't necessarily a remake of the original premise, but could be a new series focusing on any of the original characters.

