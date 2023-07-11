The Office Star Wasn't Happy While on Show

Even though The Office has become one of the most popular sitcoms to ever see release, there's at least one cast member who didn't find themselves happy while working on the show. In a new podcast appearance, Office lead Rainn Wilson said he often found himself unhappy with his career while the show was airing, saying he was hoping to land more film appearances and become a bigger name rather than work in television for the entirety of his career.

"When I was in The Office, I spent several years really mostly unhappy because it wasn't enough," Wilson said on the latest episode of Club Random with Bill Maher.

He added, "I'm on one of the great TV shows. People love it. I wasn't enjoying it. I was thinking about, 'Why am I not a movie star? Why am I not the next Jack Black or the next Will Ferrell? How come I can't have a movie career? Why don't I have this development deal?'"

Wilson went on to describe that even though he was making a healthy living with the show, he still wasn't satisfied with his career.

Will The Office ever return with new episodes?

Given the show's popularity of streaming after its already-stellar broadcast television run, many have been clamoring for a revival of some type. According to series star and writer BJ Novak that ship may have already sailed.

"I don't know contractually, but I know spiritually, it's a pure Greg Daniels thing. Everyone knows he is the person who controls the rights to The Office, spiritually, creatively the American Office," Novak said last year. "Definitely you wouldn't get everyone back together, that ship has sailed."

As recently as February, however, NBC executives have played coy as to whether or not a revival is in the works. "Whatever Greg Daniels wants to do, I'm standing by with open arms," NBC's Susan Rovner said at the time.

All nine seasons of The Office are streaming on Peacock, along with seasons of the extended superfan episodes.