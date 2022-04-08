The Office Stars Reunite and Perform Show’s Theme Song

Next month marks nine years since The Office came to an end, but love for the NBC sitcom is still going strong. The show’s cast clearly has a lot of love for each other, and fans enjoy it whenever they reunite. This week, Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer) and Craig Robinson (Darryl Philbin) attended the Killing It premiere for Peacock. Robinson stars in the new show, which is a “rags-to-riches sitcom about class and capitalism.” During the premiere event, Robinson and Flannery got onstage to perform the beloved theme song from The Office.

You can watch The Office alums performing the theme song in the video below:

Yesterday, Flannery took to Instagram to share a photo of the premiere, which also featured The Office’s Creed Bratton. “Supporting our office buddy! You guys have to see @mrcraigrobinson ‘s very funny new show #killingit on @peacocktv Four thumbs up from #creed and #marybeth Right @creedbratton ?,” Flannery wrote. You can check out the post below:

Back when The Office hit Peacock, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Flannery, who talked about her favorite Meredith moment.

“It’s hard to pick one, but I will say ‘Moroccan Christmas,’ when Michael Scott … is dragging Meredith into rehab in the parking lot. That was really one of my favorite things. Paul Feig was directing. The whole thing was improvised, which is rare. Normally, I got to improvise once in a while, like, in a scene but not the whole thing. Because I think they were planning on putting a voiceover on top of it,” Flannery explained. “There was one, but you could still hear us. Which I, you know, working with Steve. I mean, he’s the master. It was like a masterclass every time. And being one-on-one with him was always the biggest gift.”

We also asked Flannery if there was a moment during the show’s run when she realized that it was going to change her life.

“Oh yeah, yeah well, I was still waiting tables during the first season, and I quit right before we started Season Two. So I was extremely aware of how my life was changing. And then actually, at the end of Season Two, I started dating the still photographer from NBC, who was working on the show. And so my life completely, in two years, I was like, ‘Okay, wait a minute. I’m 40, I get a great job’ … Which never happens as a woman or anybody, whatever. And then I get a guy, too? And have you seen the wardrobe on the show? I was like, ‘I’m never going to get laid working on this show. I look insane.’” She jokingly added, “So, even if I get hit by a real car, it was worth it.”

Killing It is set to premiere on Peacock on April 14th.