The Powerpuff Girls Creator Reveals Reboot Pitch Was Rejected Ahead of New Movie Revival

The creator behind the massively popular The Powerpuff Girls franchise has revealed that his take on a reboot has fallen through despite a new movie revival now being in the works with Warner Bros. Animation. The Powerpuff Girls has had a strange trajectory over the last few decades as with the original series coming to an end over 20 years ago, fans have seen attempts to bring it back with new reboots or adaptations that have notoriously failed for one reason or another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One common denominator for each of these failures, however, was the fact that original creator Craig McCracken was not involved in either of those attempts. Things seemed to change back in 2022 when it was revealed that McCracken had signed a deal to develop a new version of The Powerpuff Girls for Warner Bros. Animation, but in speaking on the Makin’ Toons podcast, McCracken reveals that his reboot has since fallen through as it couldn’t settle on what kind of form it would take.

The Powerpuff Girls Reboot From Original Creator Was Rejected

Cartoon Network

When it was originally revealed that McCracken had signed a deal to develop a new version of The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, fans had been concerned over the past few years as only the new version of Foster’s seemed to be moving forward. But now that’s been confirmed by McCracken to be the case as a new Powerpuff Girls just didn’t work out, “A few years ago I signed a deal with Warner Bros. to develop a Powerpuff thing and a Foster’s thing. The Foster’s thing went, the Powerpuff didn’t.” As McCracken explained, it was because demands kept changing.

McCracken noted how shifting changes in streaming services and what they wanted in particular meant that a new version of The Powerpuff Girls was harder to put together, “At the time it was like, ‘What’s a serialized version of Powerpuff that’s long form that we could sell to a place like Netflix?’ Okay, they’re not looking for that anymore. ‘What’s a movie? Do you have a movie?’ Now they’re looking for movies. Okay, they’re not looking for movies anymore, so it just keeps shifting.” But that raises questions about what’s next.

What Does This Mean for the New Powerpuff Girls Movie?

Cartoon Network

It was revealed earlier this year during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026 that Warner Bros. Animation was developing a new Powerpuff Girls movie, but it was unclear as to whether or not the film was actually being greenlit at the time. It was also not revealed whether or not McCracken would be involved with the new project, and these comments about the failed reboot’s production make it seem like McCracken might not be involved with this new feature film version either.

Both the 2010s reboot series and failed live-action adaptation attempts fell through without McCracken’s involvement, and it could end up being the same case here if this movie moves forward without one of the original minds behind the project overall. There’s also no guarantee this happens either with all of the shake ups now happening as a result of the Skydance merger, so we’ll have to see what’s next for The Powerpuff Girls.

What are you hoping to see from The Powerpuff Girls‘ future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – Makin’ Toons