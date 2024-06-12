New Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends Spinoff Announced

Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends is a classic Cartoon Network series, bringing together a colorful cast of imaginary friends looking for a place to live once they are separated from the children that brought them into existence. It has been over fifteen years since last we saw Bloo, Mac, and the stable of fictional characters that are a part of Madame Foster's humble abode. At this year's Annecy International Animation Festival, Warner Bros Discovery confirmed that Bloo and company will be making a comeback, but not in the way that many expect.

The new series will be titled "Foster's Funtime For Imaginary Friends" and will be focused far more on a preschool audience. Another big change that is being made to the upcoming series is that only Bloo and Madame Foster will be returning, as many of the other imaginary friends will be staying out of the spotlight. Bloo will be taking on the role of teacher for the upcoming series, helping to lead younger imaginary friends into their respective futures, leaving fans to wonder if the sequel series is taking place far after the conclusion of the original series.

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

Foster's Funtime For Imaginary Friends: First Preview

Craig McCracken, the original creator of Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends and Powerpuff Girls, will be returning to help forge this new chapter for Bloo and company. During Annecy, a clip of the upcoming series was shown that featured Bloo and the new imaginary friends attempting to make a "perfect meal". Said meal is anything but as it includes "broccoli, ice cream, cookies, lollipops, popsicle sprinkles, whipped cream and chocolate, a strawberry shake, and bananas."

Unfortunately, for those who want to revisit the original series, it might be a little harder than you expect. Last year, MAX struck Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends from its line-up. While the classic Cartoon Network series is still available to purchase on services like Apple, seeing it on Warner Bros' streaming service is no longer possible. Perhaps, when the upcoming series arrives, the original cartoon will make a comeback on MAX.

Want to see more updates on this new take on Bloo and his fellow imaginary friends? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the ever-expanding library of Cartoon Network.

Via Variety