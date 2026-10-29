The Rings of Power Cast Reveal the 1 Thing That Always Helps Them Get in Character [EXCLUSIVE]

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 is set to hit the streamer on Nov. 11, and as audiences gear up for the brand-new episodes and all that this season has in store, key members of the cast have shared some behind-the-scenes insight into their ways of getting into character. The Rings of Power season 3 will see the return of some fan favorites, such as Morfydd Clark as Galadriel and Charlie Vickers as Sauron, in addition to various other returning characters, but some new faces will be joining the cast as well, including Jamie Campbell Bower’s Celeborn.

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Already, the cast members have teased some exciting updates to come in the new season, such as a closer look at the One Ring’s creation and what that means for Sauron’s development in particular, the former of which many fans have been waiting years—even decades—to finally see fully depicted on screen. In addition to that insight, several Rings of Power cast members have also spoken exclusively with ComicBook to share what they put on behind the scenes to help them get into character. Check out their responses below.

The Rings of Power Cast Members Have Some Key Items That Help Them Get Into Character

When asked what helps them get into character behind the scenes, Bower, Clark, and Vickers all had go-to items. For Clark, it’s Galadriel’s wig (which is legitimately stunning). She explained, “It’s the hair for me…It’s got gold and silver threads in it, so I feel super fabulous. And also, the moment before the wig is put on is quite a huge transformation because your hair is all slicked back. You look like that little lizard meme. And then suddenly it’s on, and you’re like, ah.”

For Rings of Power newcomer Bower, it’s understandably the iconic chainmail that Lord of the Rings fans will recognize from throughout the franchise. “I wear chainmail throughout the entire season, and it’s amazing,” Bower said. “The way that it’s made, each piece is literally done by hand and, you know, it gets smaller towards the bottom to give it, like, flow, but it’s also really heavy, too, so it was weird. I didn’t have to do much training whilst we were shooting. Before, we did a lot, and whilst we were shooting, I didn’t have to do much because it was so heavy that my body was just like, ‘Here I am.’”

Vickers responded in kind (which was actually a bit surprising, because it suggests that his answer isn’t the One Ring), saying, “I have this chainmail thing that goes underneath my armor, and then the cloak. And I think it’s just, like, three things that are all attached together which go on, and it makes you feel, I think in feeling heavy and huge, you feel massive, that you just feel powerful.” Of course, many Lord of the Rings viewers will be waiting to see Sauron reach the peak of his power while wielding the One Ring, but it’s nevertheless interesting to know what has each of these three cast members feeling ready to jump into this epic world.

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Interestingly, yet another set of cast members had very similar responses, with Maxim Baldry, who plays Isildur, saying his armor is both difficult to be in all day yet also gets him into character; Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who plays Queen Regent Míriel citing her wig as both an uncomfortable part of her costume but also something that is “beautiful” and “luscious,” and seemingly gets her into character; and Lloyd Owen, who plays Captain Elendil likewise naming his armor. For Prince Durin IV actor Owain Arthur, however, it’s the full package. “I need all of it to complete it,” he said. “If there’s a piece missing, it doesn’t feel right. So, I need all of it.”

What are you hoping to see from these key characters in The Rings of Power season 3 (or is there something/someone you’re even more excited for)? Share your thoughts in the comments below.