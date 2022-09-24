The Rings of Power Fans Can't Stop Laughing at NSFW Line From New Episode

Another week and another new episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has arrived on Amazon Prime, but unlike previous weeks this on has fans laughing for the wrong reason. A particular line gets said in the latest episode (spoilers follow!) and some folks just can't stop giggling. In the episode, Durin and Elrond are having a discussion, but the later will not be forthcoming with the former, prompting him to utter the funniest line in the entire show, which carries some NSFW subtext, "Give me the meat, and give it to me raw." Fans have been having a field day ever since hearing about it

In context, the line makes sense and isn't dirty at all, but that hasn't stopped some from keeping their mind in the gutter and getting a proper chuckle out of it. Elrond and Durin's talk is an important one, where the elf details to his Dwarven friend why his discovery of mithril is so important to his people. It's an integral moment for the entire series, and a major one for season one, but it has largely been overshadowed by the laughter that some are getting out of the line reading at the top of the scene. The line also makes sense, the pair have been talking about dinner and food, it's a metaphor, but it's not being taken the way Durin IV means it. Check out what people are saying below.