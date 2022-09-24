The Rings of Power Fans Can't Stop Laughing at NSFW Line From New Episode
Another week and another new episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has arrived on Amazon Prime, but unlike previous weeks this on has fans laughing for the wrong reason. A particular line gets said in the latest episode (spoilers follow!) and some folks just can't stop giggling. In the episode, Durin and Elrond are having a discussion, but the later will not be forthcoming with the former, prompting him to utter the funniest line in the entire show, which carries some NSFW subtext, "Give me the meat, and give it to me raw." Fans have been having a field day ever since hearing about it
In context, the line makes sense and isn't dirty at all, but that hasn't stopped some from keeping their mind in the gutter and getting a proper chuckle out of it. Elrond and Durin's talk is an important one, where the elf details to his Dwarven friend why his discovery of mithril is so important to his people. It's an integral moment for the entire series, and a major one for season one, but it has largely been overshadowed by the laughter that some are getting out of the line reading at the top of the scene. The line also makes sense, the pair have been talking about dinner and food, it's a metaphor, but it's not being taken the way Durin IV means it. Check out what people are saying below.
Best Line Ever
Not gonna lie, "Give me the meat, and give it to me raw" has to go down as The Best Line Ever in #RingsofPower 😅😂— Amiel Wayne (@AmielHWayne) September 23, 2022
I love Durin So Much. #RingsofPowerSpoilers
DURIN!
"Give me the meat and give it to me raw!"
Durin! I read a different meaning to that!🔥😂 #RingsofPower #RingsofPower— Okiesmann 🇳🇬 (@OAgbama) September 23, 2022
Prestige TV
Not enough people talking about how Durin literally said “give me the meat and give it to me raw” Rings of Power really is prestige television— Alder Healy-Cass (@AlderHealyCass) September 23, 2022
Avoid small talk with that
Get to the meat, and give it to me raw. <— my new go-to for avoiding small talk #RingsofPower— Tara McMullin (@taragentile) September 23, 2022
Not bad
Durin – give me the meat and give it to me raw. Rings of power isn't all that bad tbh— Boaringpig (@boaringpig) September 23, 2022
Dead
Not Durin saying “give it to me raw” 💀💀💀💀💀 #RingsofPower— Emily Ward 💜 (@omgitsemilyward) September 24, 2022
There are no humans that worked on this dialogue
#RingsofPower episode 5.
This show was written by an AI. I would need hard evidence to convince me of anything else. There are no humans that worked on this dialogue or plot.
"Give me the meat, and give it to me raw." /10— Griffiths 🇺🇲 (@Klespyrion) September 24, 2022
That's what she said
“Give the meat to me and give it to me raw” #RingsofPower #Lordoftherings pic.twitter.com/Q0JwqsBaeC— Clovis 🍀 (@fourleafclovis7) September 24, 2022
Banger line
Rings of Power frustrates me. Characters keep making dumb decisions, as if there weren't more obvious, useful choices in front of them, but then the show also has banger lines like:— Melindhra of the Galadriel Aiel (@AielMelindhra) September 24, 2022
"Get to the meat, and give it to me raw."
Oh my
“Give me the meat and give it to me raw.” #RingsofPower pic.twitter.com/c5qdLwlRF9— Shawnnui Quixote (@ShawnIsBald) September 24, 2022
Can't stop giggling.
Spoiler – Rings of Power
“Give me the meat, and give it to me raw.” Even Durin’s hand placement is perfect!! My husband and I can’t stop giggling. #RingsofPower @Bainmarny pic.twitter.com/5AQdh6JgMI— Katie Parker (@pcgeekparker) September 23, 2022