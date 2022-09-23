Rings of Power: Secret Sauron Suspects Ranked

#8 Waldreg (Photo: PRIME VIDEO) Lowest on the totem pole for potential secret Saurons in The Rings of Power is Geoff Morrell's Waldreg. The character no doubt will be a bridge to Sauron's eventual rise to power since he's been one of the only men in the series that is familiar with him as an entity. That Waldreg hails from The Southlands (this is exactly where Mordor will eventually be) and he at one point owned the Sauron-symbol sword means that we can't rule him out entirely. prevnext

#7 Kemen Played by Leon Wadham, Pharazôn's son may not be an obvious choice to secretly be Sauron but considering his place in the latest episode it makes for an interesting proposition. In the episode Kemen advises his father, influencing how he handles the situation with Galadriel on Numenor. This may seem innocuous but in the context of Tolkien's Middle-earth Sauron was a major influence on Pharazôn, advising him and leading him down the dark path that lead to the nation's ruin. By that extension, Kemen could very well be filling that space, perhaps influenced by Sauron himself. prevnext

#6 The Stranger (Photo: AMAZON PRIME) Since the first episode of The Rings of Power ended with Daniel Weyman's The Stranger falling from the sky in a meteor, leaving behind a crater that looks A LOT like the Eye of Sauron, fans have speculated he might be the next coming of Sauron. The trouble there is that while the allusions are certainly clear, with the added bonus that he's clearly a magic user; but there's just as much (if not more) evidence that The Stranger is actually a wizard. To that end, The Stranger is someone, and if he's Sauron could very well be a coin toss. prevnext

#5 Adar (Photo: PRIME VIDEO) Known only by the Elvish word for "Father," Adar's place in the world is one where he commands respect and also literally commands the orcs of The Southlands. All of these things stack up pretty heavily in the favor of Adar actually being Sauron. The only thing that dings his chances are his reaction in the most recent episode to a character questioning him and asking if he IS Sauron. Adar doesn't answer one way or the other to this, but he also seems to be rolling his eyes at the assumption. prevnext

#4 Mysterious New Character (Photo: PRIME VIDEO) Many assumed from the trailer for The Rings of Power that the figure above was Sauron, but the only evidence to that is that they look kind of evil. The latest episode reveals their name and actor, with Prime's X-Ray revealing that the character is played by Bridie Sisson but no official name was given. All we know about them from the episode is that they're looking for The Stranger, which doesn't really confirm one way or the other if they are Sauron or even if The Stranger is Sauron. In any event, things just got more interesting. prevnext

#3 There Are Multiple Saurons Think about it. Voldemort in Harry Potter, Dolores in Westworld, it's a prime antagonist plan to split yourself up into multiple places/pieces/people in order to fully secure your place as the biggest and baddest in the land. Considering the sheer amount of suspects on this list alone, and the many places that Sauron fits into the larger Tolkien mythology, it makes sense that he might be operating in multiple places at once. We may not even know the full extent of his reach. prevnext

#2 Halbrand (Photo: PRIME VIDEO) Ever since he appeared in the show's second episode Halbrand and his mysterious past have largely spurred conversation that he's actually Sauron. Let's review: Hails from The Southlands that we know to be Mordor

Doesn't like people knowing too much about him

Can handle himself in a fight

Seemingly a lost king

Still won't divulge much about himself. The latest episode sees Halbrand embrace his past and his potential future as the rightful king of The Southlands, sailing back for Middle-earth with Galadriel, Elendil, and the other soldiers from Numenor. What makes the "Halbrand is Sauron" theories all the more interesting is the larger narrative potential it presents. The fact that Galadriel is so insistent on working him with, and even opens up to him about her brother's death and her hunt for Sauron, the eventual heel turn by Halbrand revealing his true nature will ultimately be a devastating turn of events for her....if it's true. prevnext