Amazon Changed Rings of Power's Release Time and Fans Are Furious

Despite Amazon Prime Video setting specific Friday release dates for all of its feature films and TV shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, most fans have gotten used to the early drops from the streamer. Take The Rings of Power for example, the series was long earmarked for a September 2 release date but actually debuted its first two episodes a little earlier on the evening of September 1st. Now having trained its audiences, and the most die-hard of fans, that episodes will be available early, Prime Video has actually pulled back on that as episode 3 of The Rings of Power is nowhere to be found, and fans are noticing.

Confirmed in a press release back in August, Prime Video announced that while the first two episodes of The Rings of Power would arrive at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET on September 1st, every other episode in the show's first season will arrive three hours later at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET. According to the streamer: "The episodes will launch at the same time around the world, so that all fans can experience them simultaneously. The finale of the eight-episode first season will air on 14 October." Despite this news, fans didn't get the memo, and they're tearing down social media to see more of the series. You can see what fans are tweeting below along with the release schedule for the show.

Week Two Timings Through to Season Finale:

9 p.m. PDT // Thursdays

12 a.m. EDT // Fridays

1 a.m. Brazil // Fridays

5 a.m. UK // Fridays

6 a.m. CEST // Fridays

9:30 a.m. IST // Fridays

1 p.m. JST // Fridays

2 p.m. AU // Fridays

4 p.m. NZ // Fridays

How to Watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The new series can only be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, be it directly through an internet browser or on a Prime Video app on a Smart TV or other device. The series is only available to watch for Amazon Prime subscribers, available on a monthly or annual subscription, but you can sign up for it here.