Amazon Changed Rings of Power's Release Time and Fans Are Furious
Despite Amazon Prime Video setting specific Friday release dates for all of its feature films and TV shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, most fans have gotten used to the early drops from the streamer. Take The Rings of Power for example, the series was long earmarked for a September 2 release date but actually debuted its first two episodes a little earlier on the evening of September 1st. Now having trained its audiences, and the most die-hard of fans, that episodes will be available early, Prime Video has actually pulled back on that as episode 3 of The Rings of Power is nowhere to be found, and fans are noticing.
Confirmed in a press release back in August, Prime Video announced that while the first two episodes of The Rings of Power would arrive at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET on September 1st, every other episode in the show's first season will arrive three hours later at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET. According to the streamer: "The episodes will launch at the same time around the world, so that all fans can experience them simultaneously. The finale of the eight-episode first season will air on 14 October." Despite this news, fans didn't get the memo, and they're tearing down social media to see more of the series. You can see what fans are tweeting below along with the release schedule for the show.
Week Two Timings Through to Season Finale:
9 p.m. PDT // Thursdays
12 a.m. EDT // Fridays
1 a.m. Brazil // Fridays
5 a.m. UK // Fridays
6 a.m. CEST // Fridays
9:30 a.m. IST // Fridays
1 p.m. JST // Fridays
2 p.m. AU // Fridays
4 p.m. NZ // Fridays
How to Watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The new series can only be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, be it directly through an internet browser or on a Prime Video app on a Smart TV or other device. The series is only available to watch for Amazon Prime subscribers, available on a monthly or annual subscription, but you can sign up for it here.
Wondering the same, keep going in and out of the app with nothing new man— DUffY (@4L4NDUffY) September 9, 2022
Did they not release Rings of Power tonight because of the Black Adam trailer? 😂😂😂— Kyle Arking (@ArkingKyle) September 9, 2022
Wait is RoP not Thursdays like it was last week? I don't see a new episode damnit.— Xarallei ⚫⚪🟣~🇪🇨🇩🇴🇺🇸 (@Xarallei) September 9, 2022
Why air the premiere on a Thursday
Why the hell isn't there a new episode of #RingsOfPower #RingsOfPowerOnPrime tonight? Why air the premiere on a Thursday if it isn't a Thursday show 🤦♂️— Stonk Comics ♦️ (@MiamiXMenNerd) September 9, 2022
Yass I love it when #RingsOfPowerOnPrime in the UK now comes out at 5am now and I only learn about after staying up until 2am!
Fuck this I'm off to bed! 🫠 pic.twitter.com/0OvDKpFpVx— Gregor Big Green Era 🏴🇺🇦 (@ComicAcolyte) September 9, 2022
Are they not releasing #RingsOfPower on Thursdays other than the finale?— Eric Josey (@Eric_the_great7) September 9, 2022
Rings of Power midnight makes me so sad 😞— Go Nets (@mike_el_) September 9, 2022
@LOTRonPrimepic.twitter.com/zbrd8BRJ1B— alice. (@playsopretend) September 9, 2022