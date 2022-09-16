Rings of Power: What is Mithril?

Spoilers follow for the latest episode of The Rings of Power! As teased at the end of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's second episode, the Dwarves in Khazad-dûm have found something incredibly shiny deep in their mines. Though perhaps thought by some to be one of the Silmarils, episode four of The Rings of Power confirmed that this shining secret is known other than the mythical substance of Mithril. Fans of the Tolkien's novels or Peter Jackson's feature films may very well recall Mithril and its special properties, which is why the episode does little about its reveal beyond saying its name for the audience; but for newcomers it might be a total mystery. Let's dig in below!

Why is Mithril important?

As Durin tells Elrond in The Rings of Power, Mithril's properties make it unlike anything else in Middle-earth. Lighter than silk but harder than iron, as he says, Mithril will go on to become a precious resource on the planet which will make the Dwarves of this realm even richer than they can imagine. Other circumstances within the realm will eventually result in Moria/Khazad-dûm becoming the only source of Mithril in all of Middle-earth.

What is the secret Dwarven word for Mithril?

"Mithril" is of course the Elven word for the light as a feather, tough as nails substance, but it has long been known that the Dwarves have their own name for it too. The word is not found in the pages of Tolkien's words, The Rings of Power doesn't answer this question either with Durin revealing that in their tongue it translates to "Gray Glitter."

How does Mithril connect to The Lord of the Rings?

Many readers and fans will recall the Mithril coat, an entire vest made of the substance, that was gifted to Bilbo by Thorin after the death of Smaug. Bilbo would later give the coat to Frodo, who would wear it while taking part in carrying The One Ring, saving his life multiple times over from certain death. Many other notable objects and things across The Lord of the Rings storyline would be made from Mithril as well, including one of the elven rings of power, Aragorn's crown made by Arwen, and even the Doors of Durin that lead into Moria.

