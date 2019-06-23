The Rock Freaks Out Over Being an Entire Jeopardy Category

It doesn’t matter how famous someone gets, the excitement of being featured in a Jeopardy! question is always incredibly exciting. Many celebrities take to social media to post their excitement when they’re mentioned on the show, but Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock has more than just a question to celebrate. The week, the actor was an entire category on the beloved game show. Johnson took to Instagram to post about the episode, and the category “Mr. Dwayne Johnson.”

“I’ll take the entire Mr. Dwayne Johnson category for the MF’n win, Alex 😂 I finally proved I’m a brilliant cookie by answering more than two Jeopardy questions correctly. I just shook my head, laughed and said ‘no f***ing way, how cool is that!?’ when I found out I have my own Jeopardy category. Ive come a long way, my friends. And stay strong Alex Trebeck. You’re an inspiration and legend – keep fighting. #Jeopardy #TheDJCategory #SecureTheBag💰👊🏾,” Johnson wrote.

The Rock’s post received tons of comments, including a hilarious one from his occasional co-star, Kevin Hart.

“‘Smaller stature’ WTF does that mean….Jesus Christ man 😂😂😂😂,” he replied.

“You know you’ve made it when you have an entire category 🙌🏼,” @celebsonsandwiches added.

“Jeopardy is great, but now I have that Weird Al Yankovic ‘I Lost on Jeopardy’ song stuck in my head. Please tell me I’m not the only one.☝️ 😉,” Star Wars star @joonassuotamo replied.

“Maaaaaaan. They trash for fumblin on the Scorpion King,” @tonybakercomedy joked.

We are wildly impressed that Johnson didn’t call out the contestants for not knowing The Scorpion King because that was hard to watch for some of us.

In addition to being an entire Jeopardy! category, Johnson has had an incredibly busy year so far. His next film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, is coming out on August 2nd, and the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel hitting theaters on December 13th. He also recently wrapped filming on Disney’s Jungle Cruise and is currently working on the fifth season of his HBO series, Ballers.