Roku Unveils Details of Seasonal Experiences on The Roku Channel

With Thanksgiving behind us and now officially being in December, movie and TV fans are looking for opportunities to get into the spirit of the holiday season, with The Roku Channel detailing today all the ways in which viewers can have those needs fulfilled by their offerings. One of the events that fans are most looking forward to is the Roku Original Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, which serves as the culmination of the cancelled TV show Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Luckily, the holiday celebrations don’t end there, with The Roku Channel having a number of other selections to help you celebrate the season.

Per press release, “Starting on December 1st, The Roku Channel transforms into a winter hub complete with curated collections of thousands of hit movies and TV shows, live TV channels, kids & family entertainment, and much more. Users of The Roku Channel in the U.S. can kick off the holiday season with the release of Roku’s first-ever feature-length film, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, from Lionsgate Television on December 1st. Additionally, The Roku Channel is partnering with iHeartRadio, Vevo, and others to bring holiday music experiences and more to The Roku Channel in the U.S. for free.

“For the first time ever, Roku is launching an immersive New Years’ experience across Roku devices in the U.S. starting on December 27th, to help users ring in 2022. Also included in the experience, popular weekly entertainment show Roku Recommends presents the top 10 shows of 2021 with its first special, The Year in Streaming. The show will feature appearances from some of TV’s favorites, including Liza Katzer and Jamie Lee, producers of Ted Lasso, Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building), O.T. Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale), Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset), Karamo Brown (Queer Eye), Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), and many more.”

“The Roku Channel has become the heart of the home for many streamers and is home to a wide variety of amazing, free entertainment,” Ashley Hovey, Director of AVOD, Roku, shared in a statement. “We’re connecting users with the content they want most during the holiday season. Whether it’s a feel-good original film, like Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, music for every kind of celebration, or reliving some of the best streaming moments of 2021 with Roku Recommends, The Roku Channel is a one-stop destination for great entertainment for millions of users.”

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

The all-new Roku Original, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, makes its debut on The Roku Channel on December 1st. The end credits of the film feature an all-new holiday song titled, “North Star,” performed by GRAMMY award-winning artist, Tori Kelly. The song was co-written by Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas star, Mary Steenburgen, Troy Verges, and Caitlyn Smith, about love, loss, and connection during the most wonderful time of the year. It was produced by Harvey Mason Jr. In addition to watching the film on-demand, users can enjoy Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas as well as episodes of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist through an all-new linear channel in the U.S., Roku Channel Movies & TV. For a streaming encore, musical clips from the Roku Original film will be available to stream within Music on The Roku Channel later this month.

Holiday Music and More on The Roku Channel

On December 1st, The Roku Channel is expanding its roster of linear music channels, enabling users to choose their favorite musical genre and enjoy a continuous stream of tunes for free. Users will also be able to enjoy a 24-hour Yule Log channel for free. Additionally, coming later this month, The Roku Channel will debut a dedicated music experience called Music on The Roku Channel, featuring a variety of channels and music video programming from iHeartRadio, Qwest Jazz, Stingray, and Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. With Music on The Roku Channel, users can enjoy seasonal channels to inspire their holiday spirits as well as a wide range of genres and music.

New Year’s Eve on Roku

For the first time ever, users will be able to enjoy an immersive New Year’s Eve experience directly from their Roku home screen. Starting on December 27th, the home screen will transform into a New Year’s destination complete with Roku’s 2022 countdown clock, themes and New Year’s Eve screensaver, daily product giveaways and trivia, 99¢ premium subscription offers on The Roku Channel, easy access to free New Year’s Eve related content on The Roku Channel via the left-hand navigation menu, and more.

As part of the New Year’s Eve experience on Roku, “Roku Recommends” will close out 2021 with its first special. Co-hosts Emmy Award-winner, Maria Menounos, and award-winning, multi-hyphenate, Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins, present the top 10 shows of the year as voted by Roku streamers and offer a sneak peek at 2022 in a special version of the popular weekly entertainment program. The Year in Streaming will be available on The Roku Channel and Featured Free starting December 27th.

Check out the seasonal offerings available through The Roku Channel starting today.

