50 States of Fright Now Available Through Roku Channel

Following the shutdown of mobile-based streaming platform Quibi, a number of the service’s flagship titles were purchased by Roku, with today seeing the premiere of 50 States of Fright from producer Sam Raimi on The Roku Channel. As the title implies, the concept of the series was to deliver spooky stories that brought to life local legends from each of the 50 states, with the first two seasons covering nine states total. The big hook for all Quibi programs, however, was that each episode of their series could be consumed in short periods of time, with each episode having a run time under 10 minutes, resulting in 50 States of Fright earning a total of 24 episodes.

50 States of Fright is only one of three major Roku Originals to be debuting on The Roku Channel this month, with When the Street Lights Go On having premiered earlier this month and The Expecting debuting on October 29th.

When the Street Lights Go On tells the story of a double homicide in a small midwestern suburb that rattles the lives of a group of teenagers and sends investigators searching for answers in the fall of 1995. 50 States of Fright, executive produced by Sam Raimi, is a horror anthology with terrifying tales from every state. The Expecting, starring AnnaSophia Robb, Rory Culkin, and Mira Sorvino, is an edge-of-your-seat sci-fi thriller about a mysterious pregnancy and the potential dark secrets surrounding it.

“These three shows are a fantastic representation of what Roku has to offer and we could not be prouder of the filmmakers, talent, and crew that have made them,” Roku’s Head of Scripted Programming, Colin Davis, shared in a statement. “It’s the perfect time of year to bring a black list script that deserved to get made, a horror anthology series from one of the most prolific directors of all time, and tour de force performances in a Rosemary’s Baby-style throwback horror film to our viewers. If you’re looking for something to thrill you and just chill you to your core, look no further.”

Check out 50 States of Fright and When the Lights Go On now streaming on The Roku Channel and check out The Expecting when it debuts on October 29th.

