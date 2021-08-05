✖

Cancelled by NBC earlier this year, it seemed like the odds of a Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist revival or renewal at another home weren't happening as the cast was recently released from their contracts. What today should tell you though is that there's always hope. TV Line brings word that Roku, the streaming player, is close to a deal for "a two-hour wrap-up movie" that would conclude the show and be available on The Roku Channel during the holiday season. The trade notes that if the movie does well enough though that additional episodes of the series could be ordered by Roku with new talent deals being worked on now.

NBC cancelled the series just days after the show's second season finale aired. Initially, NBC hoped to move the show from its network to Peacock and wrap it up with an eight-episode mini-series. After those talks faltered, NBCUniversal opted to cancel the show altogether. The series also ended on a huge cliffhanger for viewers with Skylar Astin's Max suddenly having the same heart song hearing abilities that Zoey had been powered with for the entire show. As TV Line pointed out it's unclear if that moment was simply Max getting the powers himself or taking Zoey's powers.

"Part of the design of the season was to wrap up certain chapters in these characters’ lives or at least put some conclusion on it, but also set the path forward for everybody," showrunner Austin Winsberg previously told the outlet. "And for me, I’m really excited about Mo and Perry. I think David St. Louis has been a great addition to the cast as Perry. I’m really excited to see what it looks like for Mo to be in a real adult relationship, but also to be in a complicated adult relationship with kids and an ex-husband, and the prospect of a character who is kind of an independent, free character getting brought into a domestic life, and maybe getting a little bit more than he bargained for, kind of insta-family. There’s a lot of opportunity for comedy and drama within that."

Series star Jane Levy previously spoke about her pride in making the series.

“Honestly, the main feeling I have is gratitude,” Levy told Vanity Fair after the cancellation news became public. “I feel like I did everything that I wanted to with this show. If it’s over, I don’t have any regrets. I gave it my all and so did everybody else.”

Check back here for more news on Zoey's revival as we learn about it.