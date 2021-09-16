Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas Set Photo Confirms Revival Has Started Filming

It was previously confirmed that the TV series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist had not only been saved from cancellation with a revival movie but also the potential for even more if it’s successful enough. The Roku Channel of all places ordered Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, which will seemingly wrap-up the plot of the show and perhaps set the stage for more, and now we know that shooting on the film has started. Series star Skylar Astin took to social media to reveal an image of he and co-star Jane Levy on the set of the Christmas-themed conclusion. Check it out below!

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas takes place directly after the events of the show’s second season. In addition to Levy and Astin returning for the feature film, fellow cast members also set to return include Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am so extremely grateful to The Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again,” creator Austin Winsberg previously said in a statement. “I can’t think of a more appropriate time to hear someone’s heart song than the holidays. And Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood. This show has always been about empathy, compassion and the triumph of the human spirit. The Roku Channel has sure lifted mine and I hope that our film can have the same effect on viewers everywhere…”

https://twitter.com/SkylarAstin/status/1438297427992145924

Director Richard Shepard, who helmed the pilot episode of Zoey’s back in 2020, returns as the director for the movie. Winsberg penned the script.

It was previously reported that should Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas perform well on The Roku Channel that additional episodes of the series could be ordered by Roku. There’s some precedence for this already as well as Roku previously acquired the rights to all of the original programming from the short-lived streaming service Quibi. Though it seemed like everything previously ordered for Quibi had come to a stop after the service quickly shuttered, Roku has ordered additional episodes of both Reno 911! and The Most Dangerous Game.

https://twitter.com/TheRokuChannel/status/1437885119541354498

What are you hoping to see in Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!