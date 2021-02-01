The Sandman Star Teases Multi-Season Plans for Netflix Series

✖

Last week, Netflix revealed the principal cast members in its adaptation of The Sandman. Among them is Logan star Boyd Holbrook playing the murderous escaped nightmare called the Corinthian. He's currently out promoting his new werewolf movie Eight for Silver but discussed the new Sandman series in conversation with Collider. "We're doing The Sandman. We're shooting it out in London. I play The Corinthian, which is one of the coolest things that's happened in a while to me," Holbrook says of the Netflix production. "It's like one of the best comic books that hasn't been made [into a film or TV show]."

Securing the role of the Corinthian wasn't easy for Holbrook. "It was a long process… I read the script and they were really adamant about everyone auditioning, so I went in – it must have been like a year ago, probably – and then I didn't hear anything until probably like September or something like that," he says. "Anyways it was a long process, and the conversation just started and they wanted to tape again and they wanted me to meet with Neil which I was really interested in doing and talking about just how the show was going to be done."

And how is the show going to go? Holbrook didn't confirm anything, but he suggests that the series is looking is already looking towards future seasons. "I think everyone wants the show to continue [beyond Season 1]," he says. "I think it's a standard contract that's like seven, five years whatever. We have talked about all that. I don't know if it'll all work out. I think it might work out in different blocks of time, but yeah you definitely want to have some sort of macro idea of how long something's gonna last. But I don't wanna give away the details of how long."

Netflix's Sandman cast includes Tom Sturridge as Dream, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain. Alan Heinberg developed the adaptation, with Neil Gaiman and David S. Goyer producing. The show's first season is currently in production.

