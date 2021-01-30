The Sandman Renewed for Two More Seasons by Audible

✖

Audible has renewed its audio adaptation of The Sandman, which debuted in 2020, for two more seasons. The Sandman: Act II and The Sandman: Act III will continue to adapt The Sandman DC Comics series written by Neil Gaiman. Dirk Maggs will return to direct The Sandman: Act II and The Sandman: Act III. Gaiman returns as narrator, creative director, and co-executive producer. According to Audible, the first installment of The Sandman broke the record for most pre-orders of any Audible Original title and became the best-selling Audible Original in company history. The Sandman also climbed to the #1 spot on The New York Times Best Seller Audio Fiction list in July 2020 and August 2020.

"Following its incredibly successful launch on Audible last summer, The Sandman thrilled audiences and established a new bar for Audible Originals, which is a testament to the quality of the audio experiences we are creating at Audible and our listeners' appetite for them," said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible in a press release. "Audible is proud to be a home for creative visionaries who are bringing extraordinarily immersive stories, like The Sandman, to life. We cannot wait for listeners to enter The Dreaming again and wanted to give fans even more to look forward to by greenlighting not just one season but the next TWO highly anticipated installments."

Gaiman added, "It was thrilling to be a part of the fastest-selling Audible fiction title and to watch it break records. I'm excited to discover what other surprises the genius Dirk Maggs has up his sleeve in the next volumes of Audible's The Sandman. It's like making movies for the ear that go straight to the brain. And soon it will be time to meet the whole family, then to go back to Hell once more, as Morpheus confronts Lucifer in Season of Mists."

"I can't wait to return to The Dreaming with Neil, DC and Audible," said Maggs. "We have a big vision for the next two seasons and the stories in this next installment are among the best Neil has ever told."

The first installment of Audible's The Sandman adapts the first three volumes of the graphic novels series (Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll's House, and Dream Country). The second installment will cover the subsequent storylines Season of Mists, Distant Mirrors, A Game of You, and Convergence. The third installment will adapt Brief Lives and Worlds Ends.

The first installment of The Sandman is available now on Audible. The series is also being adapted as a television series for Netflix, which recently revealed its cast.