The Sandman: Netflix Series Casts Gwendoline Christie, Boyd Holbrook, Tom Sturridge, More in Key Roles

After months of filming, Netflix has finally officially announced the cast for their highly anticipated television adaptation of Neil Gaiman's Sandman comics! Leading the cast will be Tom Sturridge (Sweetbitter, Velvet Buzzsaw) as Dream, Dream, Lord of the Dreaming. Joining him will be Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Lucifer, Ruler of Hell; Vivienne Acheampong (The Witches) as Lucienne, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream’s realm; Boyd Holbrook (Logan, The Predator) as the Corinthian, an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has in store; Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Roderick Burgess, Charlatan, blackmailer and magician; and Asim Chaudhry (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) as Abel with Sanjeev Bhaskar (Yesterday) as Cain, the first victim and the first predator, residents and loyal subjects of the Dream Realm.

"For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head," Gaiman said in a statement. "I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there. This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality.”

Netflix has also released the official description for the series which reads: "A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence."

The Sandman is produced by Warner Bros. Television with Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy) serving as Executive Producer and Showrunner. David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) serves as Executive Producer with Goyer and Heinberg acting as Co-Writers on the project. Neil Gaiman also serves as executive producer.

No official premiere date for the series has been announced but you can get a first look at the cast below!