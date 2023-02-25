The Santa Clauses Season 2 Adds Fan-Favorite Modern Family Star

Last year, Tim Allen returned to the role of Santa Claus/Scott Calvin, a part he first played in The Santa Clause in 1994. After making two sequels in 2002 and 2006, it seemed as though the Toy Story star had hung up his white beard, but last year saw the debut of The Santa Clauses on Disney+. Fans of the new series got a holiday treat in December when it was announced the show would be getting a second season. Now, casting announcements for Season 2 are starting to come in, and it looks like fan-favorite Modern Family alum, Eric Stonestreet, has joined the series.

According to Deadline, Stonestreet will be stepping into the villainous role of Magnus Antas AKA the Mad Santa. Magnus "reigned during the 14th century and is now returning to try and take down Scott Calvin and reclaim the North Pole." Stonestreet took to Instagram yesterday to share the news. "I'm very excited about this!🎅🏻 #disney #disneyplus #santa #themadsanta," he wrote. You can view the post below:

Who Is Returning For The Santa Clauses Season 2?

In addition to Allen, the returning cast members will include Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, and Devin Bright as Santa's elf bestie Noel as well as Matilda Lawler as Santa's chief of staff, Betty, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

Newcomers to the series include Marta Kessler as Olga, a "surly, take-no-prisoners gnome who doesn't understand 'feelings' and 'empathy' and sidekick to The Mad Santa." The Season 2 lineup also includes Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, and Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon. Currently, it's unclear if David Krumholtz will be back as everyone's favorite elf, Bernard.

"This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions," Disney Branded Television boss Ayo Davis announced in a press release. "Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I'm grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season."

Are you excited Eric Stonestreet is joining The Santa Clauses? Tell us in the comments!