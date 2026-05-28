The Simpsons Announces New Summer Episodes (But Some Fans Might Not be Happy)

The Simpsons brought its thirty-seventh season to an end earlier this February, giving animation enthusiasts a shorter season that ultimately released fifteen episodes in total. Luckily, as Springfield fans wait for season thirty-eight to arrive, Disney is planning to unleash three new episodes this summer, with one of the installments planning to be double the size of normal installments. Unfortunately, the upcoming release might not be what everyone was expecting, as there is only going to be one way to check out the three wild episodes in June, July, and August, respectively.

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Rather than airing this trio of episodes on Fox, as was the case with season thirty-seven, these three installments will be exclusive to Disney+, which might be a drag for those who aren’t subscribers to the streaming service. Releasing original content from the beloved animated series exclusively on the platform is nothing new, as The Simpsons has done so in recent years with various shorts and specials. Alongside the confirmation of these episodes, Disney+ has released a new trailer for the episodes that are looking to remake Homer Simpson in some wild new ways. One of the biggest features Homer apparently parodying The Joker, sporting clown make-up in a tale that’s sure to bend some brains. You can check out the new trailer below.

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What Lies in Wait For Springfield?

Disney

Alongside the new trailer, Disney broke down the details regarding the upcoming episodes of The Simpsons, confirming their release dates on Disney+, along with descriptions for what viewers can expect. You can check out the breakdown below.

“Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition”

Premieres June 17, 2026, exclusively on Disney+

In this Disney+ exclusive double-episode, Homer and Marge’s fun couples’ date night goes off the rails when Marge learns Homer left the kids unsupervised with only the doorbell camera as a babysitter. Frustrated with her imperfect husband, a tipsy Marge stirs up a trilogy of fantasies of a different Homer. The special guest stars Betty Gilpin, with musical guests Laufey and Tegan and Sara.

“Simpsley”

Premieres July 3, 2026, exclusively on Disney+

When penniless con-artist Marge Bouvier is sent to Italy to convince wealthy sap Seymour Skinner to come home, she’s tempted by the trappings of his affluent lifestyle. But there’s a big fat fly in the ointment: Skinner’s clingy, dim-witted mooch of a houseguest, Homer Simpsley. Lies, lust, and Italian lira abound in this Disney+ exclusive Simpsons noir.

“Yellow Mirror”

Premieres Aug. 26, 2026. exclusively on Disney+

A defective lamp reveals a heartbreaking truth about what Homer believes is reality, and an AI-powered tablet befriends and controls Maggie. The Simpsons struggle to find the light through two dark tales of the curious and bizarre in this Disney+ exclusive.

As of yet, The Simpsons hasn’t revealed when we can expect season thirty-eight to arrive, though the longest-running animated series in America has already been confirmed for forty seasons at least.

What do you think of these new Simpsons episodes arriving on Disney+ exclusively? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Press Release