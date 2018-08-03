FOX Execs Address Apu Controversy on ‘The Simpsons’

In the almost 30 years since its debut, The Simpsons has regularly ruffled feathers with its satirical sense of humor, though none of those controversies have been as lasting as the frustrations about the character of Apu and its stereotypical representation of Indian culture. As far as FOX CEO Dana Walden is concerned, it’s up to those who create the show to decide the most effective way to handle the situation.

“We have had the conversation with [executive producer] Jim Brooks and his team and we’ve basically left it up to them,” Walden shared during a recent press event. “They’ve treated the characters with so much respect. We trust them to handle it in a way that will be best for the show… ultimately we decided that would be their decision.”

The controversy surrounding the character gained steam last fall when comedian and filmmaker Hari Kondabolu created the documentary The Problem with Apu, which highlights the Indian convenience clerk becoming the most well-known character from South Asia depicted in pop culture.

Earlier this year, the series attempted to address the situation with Lisa and Marge debating a book whose themes were no longer considered politically correct. The two characters merely said the issue would potentially be addressed further down the road, “if at all.”

“In a day of social media where fans are able to have a public forum, I can’t say ultimately we were surprised,” Walden shared when asked about audiences being disappointed with this approach to the issue. “I think it’s good information for the creators to receive … they focused on the reaction and I think that’s partially informing how they will move forward.”

Apu is voiced by Hank Azaria, who is not of South Asian descent. If the situation called for it, he has claimed he would happily leave the role behind.

“I’ve given this a lot of thought, really a lot of thought,” Azaria shared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “As I say, my eyes have been opened, and I think the most important thing is we have to listen to South Asian people, Indian people in this country, when they talk about what they feel and how they think about this character and what their American experience of it has been. And as you know, in television terms, listening to voices means inclusion in the writers’ room. I really want to see Indian [or] South Asian writer/writers in the room. Not in a token way, but genuinely informing whatever new direction this character may take, including how it is voiced or not voiced. I’m perfectly willing and happy to step aside or help transition it into something new. I really hope that’s what The Simpsons does. It just, it not only makes sense, but it just feels like the right thing to do, to me.”

Stay tuned for details about how The Simpsons addresses the matter in the future.

