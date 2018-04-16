TV Shows

‘The Simpsons’ Writer Reveals What Was Cut From Steamed Hams Episode

If you’ve been on the Internet over the past month or so, odds are you’ve seen something tied to The Simpsons‘ Steamed Hams sketch. But as it turns out, the iconic segment from the Season Seven episode “22 Short Films About Springfield” almost had a completely different ending.

Josh Weinstein, who was a showrunner of The Simpsons when the episode aired, recently shared a photo of the second draft of the Steamed Hams sketch. You can check it out below.

As fans will know, the sketch sees Principal Skinner attempting to impress Superintendent Chalmers over lunch, ultimately leading to him lying and passing off Krustyburgers as “steamed hams”. The luncheon ends on an awkward note, with Chalmers leaving as Skinner’s house is on fire – which Chalmers thinks are the Northern Lights – in the background. But as it turns out, the second draft of the script took the lie even further, with Chalmers deciding to use the term “steamed hams” during a speech at Albany’s Union of Amateur Astronomers.

The idea that there could’ve been more to the Steamed Hams bit – much less a line that would’ve made things even more awkward for Skinner – is a pretty interesting bombshell for Simpsons fans. So as you’d expect, there’s been quite a reaction to this revelation online. Here’s a round-up of some of our favorites.

