The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Reveals if He’ll Make a TV Series

James Gunn’s career has run the gauntlet on almost every corner possible in the entertainment sphere. From humble (and cheap) beginnings with Troma for many years, producing online content for free, to scripting studio features like Scooby Doo and Dawn of the Dead, to making his own low-budget horror films like Slither, all the way to directing major box office contenders like the two Guardians of the Galaxy movies. All that said, there’s one major thing missing that many working in entertainment have at least dabbled in: television work. Gunn has now revealed if this is even an area he’s interested in.

Replying to a fan on Instagram who asked “If you had the chance to shoot a TV series, would you do it?,” Gunn simply said “I’ve had many chances and haven’t’ done it yet, but I’m not opposed to it.” The TV series that James Gunn alludes to is when the filmmaker was breifely attached to a new reboot of Starsky & Hutch which was in development at Amazon Prime Video. The series was given the greenlight in August of 2017 but just a year later word came down that the project would not be moving forward, despite months of development from Gunn and his brother Brian Gunn and cousin Mark Gunn. Since then a TV series still hasn’t made it to the screen with Gunn’s name attached.

“When I was a kid, ‘Starsky & Hutch’ was the first ‘adult’ show I ever saw, and I fell in love,” Gunn previously said. “It instilled in me a lifelong love of gritty street shows, of killer 70’s threads, and muscle cars. So when Neal Mortiz asked me if I wanted to be a part of an all-new ‘Starsky & Hutch’ on TV, I was instantly intrigued. I teamed up with the two writers I trusted most in the world to work with us… and together we came up with a show that I’m really proud of.”

It sees like Gunn will still be operating in the superhero sphere for the forseeable future, with The Suicide Squad already in production for Warner Bros. and DC Films and targeting a 2021 release date and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 officially in the works for Marvel Studios and Disney. Where the filmmaker will go after that remains to be seen, since these two movies will likely take up most of his time for at least the next three or four years. However, Marvel Studios is expanding into their own realm of television production, developing new content exclusively for the Disney+ streaming platform, which would be the perfect opportunity for Gunn to make his TV debut.