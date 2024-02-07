Better the devil you know. AMC Networks announced during the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday that it has greenlit a third installment of the anthology horror series The Terror, titled The Terror: Devil in Silver. Based on author Victor LaValle's 2012 novel of the same name, The Terror season 3 will release in 2025 on AMC and AMC+ and comes more than five years after the network aired the 1940s-set The Terror: Infamy. The six-episode new season centers on a man wrongly committed to a terrifying psychiatric hospital, where he's challenged by patients, doctors — and the Devil himself.

The Terror: Devil in Silver tells the story of Pepper, a working class moving man who — through a combination of bad luck and a bad temper — finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital, an institution filled with the people society would rather forget. There, he must contend with patients who work against him, doctors who harbor grim secrets, and perhaps even the very Devil himself. As Pepper navigates a hellscape where nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom is to face down the entity which thrives on the suffering within New Hyde's walls — but doing so may prove that the worst demons of all live inside him.

The third season comes from writers and executive producers Chris Cantwell (AMC's Halt and Catch Fire) and LaValle, and is produced by David W. Zucker (The Terror), Alexandra Milchan (The Crowded Room), Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones), and Scott Lambert (Black Bird). Emmy-nominated director Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets, Jennifer's Body) is also on board as executive producer and will direct the first two episodes.

"The Terror anthology series has already delivered to fans two unforgettable seasons of storytelling that blend real-world events and characters with a terrifying and mysterious supernatural element," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "The Devil in Silver offers a perfect opportunity for a new installment of this popular and critically acclaimed anthology. We are looking forward to once again working with Chris Cantwell, who we partnered with so successfully on Halt and Catch Fire, Victor LaValle, Karyn Kusama and this great producing team to share our version of Victor's heralded and disturbing novel."

The Terror: Devil in Silver is "at once a grounded and real story of a man encountering those forgotten by the world and those he has neglected himself," Cantwell said, "all while arriving at a life-or-death crossroads where he must face the Devil without and within... and what does victory look like in a world of broken systems, and preyed upon people? What kind of hero is needed? I am thrilled to be returning to AMC and honored to be working with a writer like Victor. We are looking forward to scaring the living daylights out of all of you very soon."

"Devil in Silver is a horror story based on all I've seen and also a love letter to the resilience of the human spirit," said LaValle. "I feel so lucky that Christopher Cantwell agreed to help me tell this story. His gifts for empathy, humor and tragedy have only enriched this tale of ours. Plus, when we get together, we come up with some pretty twisted thrills. AMC is the perfect home for our show and they've been such enthusiastic partners in its development."

Added Kusama: "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Victor LaValle and Christopher Cantwell on the mind-bending, heart-wrenching journey that is The Terror: Devil in Silver. They've created a tale that is both genuinely terrifying and satisfyingly emotional, anchored by unforgettable characters. It's an honor to help bring this special story to life."

The Terror: Devil in Silver premieres in 2025 on AMC and AMC+.