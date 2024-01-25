Together, Rick and Michonne can burn the whole world down... or save it. AMC released the final The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live trailer and new key art, featuring Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) doing just that — burning down anything and everything that stands between the Richonne reunion years in the making. On one side, the dead. On the other side, the living: the Civic Republic Military, the seemingly unstoppable force and "last light of the world" that CRM Lieutenant Colonel Donald Okafor (Craig Tate) warns is "the most powerful military on the planet."

Below is the official synopsis for The Walking Dead Rick and Michonne show and the just-released key art.

"The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Lincoln and Gurira serve as executive producers and co-creators with showrunner Scott M. Gimple, Chief Content Officer of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Also on board are longtime The Walking Dead executive producers Denise Huth and Greg Nicotero, and Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon). Lincoln and Gurira share top billing and lead a cast that includes Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) reprising her role as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) as Consignee Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn (LOST) as CRM Major General Beale, Matthew August Jeffers (New Amsterdam) as Nat, Andrew Bachelor (The Walking Dead) as Bailey, and Craig Tait (Snowfall) as CRM Lt. Col. Okafor.

"These two characters were separated as we know, or don't, but they were separated. So we're bringing them back together but we don't know how," Gurira said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "We've lost Rick Grimes, we don't know where he's been, what's happened to him. [Michonne] never doubted that he might still be alive, so we'll see."

Gurira added: "A lot of pieces of the puzzle are gonna be figured out."

Answers are coming when The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres Sunday, February 25, on AMC and AMC+. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow on Facebook for more TWD Universe coverage.