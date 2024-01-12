Giancarlo Esposito's Crime Thriller Parish Gets Teaser From AMC

AMC has released a teaser trailer for Parish, a new series coming from Breaking Bad and The Jungle Book's Giancarlo Esposito. The series, based on the hit U.K. series The Driver, centers on a man whose luxury car business collapses after his son is murdered. The result? A roaring rampage of revenge, putting Gray Parish back into contact with people he thought he left behind when he left his life of crime years ago.

Per AMC's official synopsis, in the series, Esposito stars as Gracian "Gray" Parish, a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits, sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate.

You can see it below.

Shot on-location in New Orleans, Parish also stars Zackary Momoh (The Nevers, Harriet, Doctor Sleep) as New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster The Horse; SAG® Award-nominee Paula Malcomson (Watchmen, The Hunger Games, Ray Donovan) as Parish's wife and mother to his two children, Rose; Skeet Ulrich (Scream, Riverdale) as an old acquaintance to Gray, Colin; Bonnie Mbuli (Invictus, Wallander) as Shamiso Tongai, The Horse's smart and protective older sister; Ivan Mbakop (Hawkeye, Red Notice) as The Horse's brother, Zenzo; Arica Himmel (Mixed-ish, Black-ish) as Gray and Rose's daughter Makayla; and Dax Rey (The Good Fight, Chicago Fire) as The Horse's son Luke.

Emmy®, SAG® and Critics Choice® Award-winner Bradley Whitford (The West Wing, Get Out, The Handmaid's Tale) recurs as Anton, the charming and intelligent face of industrial business in Louisiana who covertly heads a criminal organization. His dispute with The Horse's human trafficking ring puts him at direct odds with Parish. SAG® Award-nominee Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid's Tale, Orphan Black) guest stars as Sister Anne, who has a mysterious past with Gray.

Parish is based on the hit U.K. series The Driver, created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser. It's produced by AMC Studios, in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment. Brocklehurst serves as co-creator and executive producer. Eduardo Javier Canto and Ryan Maldonado serve as showrunners and executive producers; Giancarlo Esposito also executive produces alongside Brocklehurst, Poyser, Jolyon Symonds and David Morrissey for Scribbler Films, Josh Kesselman, Danny Sherman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, Theo Travers and Red Production's Nicola Shindler.