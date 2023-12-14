Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: First Reactions Released Online

The first reactions to Rebel Moon are in - is it looking like a hit for Zack Snyder and Netflix?

By Kofi Outlaw

First reactions to Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire are now being posted online – and you can check them out below! 

What Is Rebel Moon About? 

zack-snyders-rebel-moon-part-one-a-child-of-fire-poster.jpg

In Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire, when a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors – outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire will be released in select theaters this week, and will stream on Netflix starting on Friday, December 22nd.

Great Intro

As far as being the gateway into a larger Rebel Moon universe, Child of Fire seems to have accomplished its mission.

Rebel Moon: Release The Snyder Cut

Netflix already has a double-dip play to make with Rebel Moon, as Snyder fans always come back for the full show.

It's A WHOLE Movie

Child of Fire is just pt. 1 of a whole Rebel Moon Universe Netflix is building – but this pundit says it cooks as a standalone chapter.

We FEASTING

Apparently, Rebel Moon will be a feast for any fan who loves mythology and lore from different sources.

PEAK Snyder

This reaction is a perfect litmus test for how a viewer feels about Zak Snyder and his work.

Walk It Out

This viewer didn't make it through Rebel Moon – but we should still listen to his opinion?

True Visionary

Rebel Moon has Snyder fans feeling like the movie is true proof that he's more than a director: he's a visionary.

Epic But Hollow

This pundit wanted to love the epic scope of Rebel Moon but says the film left him feeling detached, emotionally, from what was on the screen.

Unoriginal Miss

Negative reviews of Rebel Moon tend to center on the idea that it is an unoriginal patchwork of other iconic sci-fi/action franchises.

Uneven Experience

Falling squarely in the middle of the love-or-hate-it pack are reviews like this one, which call Rebel Moon an 'uneven' experience.

