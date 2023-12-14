Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: First Reactions Released Online

First reactions to Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire are now being posted online – and you can check them out below!

What Is Rebel Moon About?

In Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire, when a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors – outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire will be released in select theaters this week, and will stream on Netflix starting on Friday, December 22nd.