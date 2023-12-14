Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: First Reactions Released Online
The first reactions to Rebel Moon are in - is it looking like a hit for Zack Snyder and Netflix?
First reactions to Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire are now being posted online – and you can check them out below!
What Is Rebel Moon About?
In Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire, when a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors – outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.
Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire will be released in select theaters this week, and will stream on Netflix starting on Friday, December 22nd.
Great Intro
#RebelMoon Part One is strong, packed with Snyder’s visual flair & style.
Blending sci-fi fantasy with homages to Star Wars/Seven Samurai, it’s familiar and fresh.
Some narrative arcs needed breathing room, director’s cut will solve it. Overall, a great intro to this universe. pic.twitter.com/ksvR6V06Wu— Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) December 14, 2023
As far as being the gateway into a larger Rebel Moon universe, Child of Fire seems to have accomplished its mission.
Rebel Moon: Release The Snyder Cut
I enjoyed #RebelMoon. Feels a bit like a love letter to Star Wars. Can def see the nods. Wanted more of some characters (Djimon Hounsou). Ed Skrien is the scene-stealer in this one.
Would love to see a directors cut (or the gorier cut Snyder mentioned in Aug to me and press) pic.twitter.com/EhFPByJNMU— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) December 14, 2023
Netflix already has a double-dip play to make with Rebel Moon, as Snyder fans always come back for the full show.
It's A WHOLE Movie
NO! Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon does not suffer from Part 1 syndrome. Genuinely incredible especially in its 3rd act. Insane world building. Any character can die at any moment & it definitely teases part 2 in a big way while standing on its own feet. LOVED THIS!!!! pic.twitter.com/oAx6hPuRIa— Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) December 14, 2023
Child of Fire is just pt. 1 of a whole Rebel Moon Universe Netflix is building – but this pundit says it cooks as a standalone chapter.
We FEASTING
#RebelMoon is a blast! A mythological greatest hits that simultaneously chronicles Zack's filmmaking journey. Like a Heavy Metal, James Cameronish remix of Star Wars. Bit restrained due to the PG-13 rating (Director's Cut will be GREAT), but fuck if it isn't a visual/lore feast! pic.twitter.com/jeCWOrOSm1— Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) December 14, 2023
Apparently, Rebel Moon will be a feast for any fan who loves mythology and lore from different sources.
PEAK Snyder
Rebel Moon is insane. As Zack Snyder as it gets. I need more. Director's cut and part 2. #RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/PnkIkX1BE2— ☕Stephen M. Colbert (@smcolbert) December 14, 2023
This reaction is a perfect litmus test for how a viewer feels about Zak Snyder and his work.
Walk It Out
#RebelMoon is the first movie I’ve walked out of in a long, long time
a stunning dearth of drama, aggressive over-direction, and bad acting throughout
an absolute buffet for Zack Snyder haters pic.twitter.com/OyDbfUValI— Eric Italiano (@eric_ital) December 14, 2023
This viewer didn't make it through Rebel Moon – but we should still listen to his opinion?
True Visionary
Yet again @ZackSnyder shows why he is one of the best visionary directors! The worlds, the creators, set design, & general other worldly spectacle is definitely a standout! And we already know he can shot amazing action, I’m very intrigued to see where Part Two goes. #RebelMoon— Samuel Leggett Jr (@SuperSel0320) December 14, 2023
Rebel Moon is a BEAUTIFUL film, @ZackSnyder shows why he is one of the best visionary directors of all time! The story is original and refreshing, everything from the other worldly set design, beautifully intricate wardrobe, and fantastic acting from the whole cast. @netflix pic.twitter.com/rVHOwBuW5W— Graciethecosplaylass 💋 (@Graciecosplay) December 14, 2023
Rebel Moon has Snyder fans feeling like the movie is true proof that he's more than a director: he's a visionary.
Epic But Hollow
REBEL MOON - PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE should’ve aligned with my predilection for epic storytelling but left me feeling detached. Zack Snyder’s clunky execution makes even the most basic drama feel tedious. Derivative sci-fi with unimpressive slow-mo action & dull characters. pic.twitter.com/nLPvPneG0P— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) December 14, 2023
This pundit wanted to love the epic scope of Rebel Moon but says the film left him feeling detached, emotionally, from what was on the screen.
Unoriginal Miss
REBEL MOON: A boring, lifeless ripoff of the likes of Star Wars and Dune — half expected Han Solo to walk into frame at one point. Snyder loses any sense of scale, and his use of slow motion is once again detrimental to the pace. More unimpressive than it is original. A big miss. pic.twitter.com/JaB8Ko69T3— Eze (@EzeBaum) December 14, 2023
Negative reviews of Rebel Moon tend to center on the idea that it is an unoriginal patchwork of other iconic sci-fi/action franchises.
Uneven Experience
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire has a lot going for it: interesting world building, solid creature and character design, and action sequences, but a few things didn’t gel for me. The performances are uneven, and moments and elements often feel lifted from other projects. pic.twitter.com/lyoKixh2eC— Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) December 14, 2023
Falling squarely in the middle of the love-or-hate-it pack are reviews like this one, which call Rebel Moon an 'uneven' experience.