Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds Confirm New Project After Deadpool 3

The collaboration between Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy definitely isn't slowing down. On Thursday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter indicated that Levy is set to direct a currently-untitled global heist comedy movie led by Reynolds, which recently landed at Netflix after a reported massive, 7-figure bidding war. Levy, whose work includes previous collaborations with Reynolds on Free Guy, The Adam Project, and the upcoming Deadpool 3, will also produce the film via his 21 Laps production banner.

The currently-untitled heist film will be produced by Reynolds and Simon Kinberg, with Cruella and The Lost City's Dana Fox producing and writing the script. It is described as a wholly original idea "set in the international arena", and will ideally be an ensemble piece in the vein of Ocean's Eleven. According to recent reports, eight different buyers were interested in the currently-untitled movie, before Netflix was eventually chosen as the home. Fox will be paid mid 7-figures to write it and the producing deals are high 7-figures. This is the second new project of Reynolds' that is currently being shopped to studios, with the other being Calamity Hustle, which will also co-star Channing Tatum.

Who Is in the Cast of Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 will star Reynolds as Wade Wilson / Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles. Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra. As director Shawn Levy explained in an interview earlier this fall, Deadpool 3 was halfway through production prior to the strike's work stoppage. Amid the strikes, Marvel Studios also paused production or pre-production on their upcoming films Thunderbolts and Blade, as well as their upcoming Wonder Man Disney+ series.

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Levy revealed. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work."

Will Shawn Levy Direct Avengers: Secret Wars?

To some Marvel fans, the multiversal implications of Deadpool 3 have made Levy an obvious choice to direct the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars. Levy slyly addressed the possibility in a recent interview with ET Canada, but would not confirm his involvement just yet.

"I've read those rumors," Levy explained. "And that's all I'm going to say."

