The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Trailer Has the Internet Freaking Out
The official trailer for The Umbrella Academy season two arrived earlier today from Netflix, and like a super-powered Vanya in a concert hall, the fandom cannot contain themselves. It's been over a year since the series debuted its first season on the streaming service, and the wait has been almost unbearable. Luckily for fans of the Academy, this first batch of footage from the new episodes had a lot to digest and even more to cause freak outs. Even luckier still, the new season arrives very soon! We've collected some of the best reactions to the trailer below
Set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, July 31, the official description for The Umbrella Academy season two can be found below. The first season of the Emmy nominated series is now streaming.
"Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right - the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which - spoiler alert! - turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything."
The Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda. Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Justin H. Min.
Number 2 in The Academy, Number 1 in our hearts
This is my boy and I love him and I will not stop loving him DIEGO I'VE MISSED YOU SO MUCH MY LOVE💗💗💗#UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/2UI00Qzgpa— berfin (@icimdekiberf) July 8, 2020
Sure looks like them!
POGO??? AND REGINALD??? #UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/8jP3BWVzkn— BLM !! 🙌🏿 | staytinyzen¹²⁷ | TUA STAN (@ctrlyutazen) July 8, 2020
Couldn't have said it better myself
girl so much happened in this trailer I don't know what to say or think anymore PLEADBGEJENDBXMFXXM 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/YpsuKC4xMk— #ًfreekashmir (@sunmicIubs) July 8, 2020
New comeback
"You are an open book written for very dumb children"— Peanut Snow (@sbrnmorningstar) July 8, 2020
is an amazing line, can't wait!#UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/WsEcKeJupg
He already did
guys. guys. guys im fucking losing it i would and will die for ben hargreeves https://t.co/hepAt4gg7y— mylea but summer ☀️ (@eprisdetoii) July 8, 2020
So are we
tua trailer spoilers —
I’M ABSOLUTELY LOSING IT— montana ☂︎ TUA SPOILERS ᵏˡᵃᵘˢ ᶜᵘˡᵗ (@newtspatronus) July 8, 2020
LOSING IT#umbrellaacademy #umbrellaacademy2 pic.twitter.com/8EiDqua9jq
It will be here before you know it
The end of July needs to get here FAST https://t.co/YOH6dkmk7j— Maranda (@Maranda64486262) July 8, 2020
Luther never needed a shirt tbh
TUA SPOILERS #UmbrellaAcademy
-
-
-
-
-
-
HELP THIS SENDS ME. IT LOOKS LIKE THEY WERE AT A FUNERAL AND THEY’RE ALL DRESSED NICELY AND THEN LUTHER JUST,,,, DOESN’T HAVE A SHIRT
MF IS LIKE GIBBY FROM ICARLY pic.twitter.com/pwVkl0Tdsh— em ☂︎ bIm (@cloudyseance) July 8, 2020
I KNOW AAAAAA
HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT AAAAAAA https://t.co/6kLZUT0WrQ— ambs 🥀 | cihaw (@saintpxrcy) July 8, 2020
*Tiffany playing in the background*
when you can't contain your excitement 😂❤️#UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/GQvsyUG5Jv— John Estabillo (@JohnEstabillo10) July 8, 2020
