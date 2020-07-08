The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Trailer Has the Internet Freaking Out

The official trailer for The Umbrella Academy season two arrived earlier today from Netflix, and like a super-powered Vanya in a concert hall, the fandom cannot contain themselves. It's been over a year since the series debuted its first season on the streaming service, and the wait has been almost unbearable. Luckily for fans of the Academy, this first batch of footage from the new episodes had a lot to digest and even more to cause freak outs. Even luckier still, the new season arrives very soon! We've collected some of the best reactions to the trailer below

Set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, July 31, the official description for The Umbrella Academy season two can be found below. The first season of the Emmy nominated series is now streaming.

"Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right - the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which - spoiler alert! - turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything."

The Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda. Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Justin H. Min.