Vampire Diaries Star Zach Roerig Arrested for DUI

The Vampire Diaries and The Originals star Zach Roerig was arrested over the Memorial Day weekend for driving under the influence, and law enforcement sources tell TMZ that he was arrested for DUI around 2:30 AM in Montpelier, Ohio. That source said that officers noticed Zach's pickup truck was missing a front license plate, so he wasn't pulled over for erratic driving. That said, once they started talking to him they noticed that Zach's speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot. He also evidently smelled of booze, and that's what led to his eventual arrest and time in a holding cell, which he reportedly peed in.

Those police sources also say that several field sobriety tests were given to Roerig after being pulled over, and during those tests, Roerig told Officers "This is very hard, I can't do this when I'm f***ing ...". At that point, his voice trailed off, and when the officer asked what he meant, Roerig said "When I can't have a beer."

Roerig was eventually arrested for a misdemeanor DUI, and when he was taken to the station he was put in a holding cell. He then ended up peeing in the cell, and after a night's stay, he was released on his own recognizance. His arraignment will take place on June 4th, and at this point, Roerig has not commented on what happened.

Roerig is best known for the role of Matt Donovan, one of the lead characters in The Vampire Diaries and someone who has played a part in the spinoff series The Originals and Legacies. Legacies was actually in the middle of its second season when the coronavirus pandemic brought the film and television industry to a halt.

As a result, several shows, including Legacies, will not be able to finish their seasons as planned. Legacies decided to air the episodes of season 2 that were completed, with the last one airing on March 26th. When it can resume production the show will shoot the remaining episodes for a season finale at a later time, and hopefully, it will still be in 2020.

You can find the official description for Legacies below.

"LEGACIES is a thrilling new drama that tells the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson and others come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves…in spite of their worst impulses…all under the watchful eye of headmaster Alaric Saltzman."

