The Walking Dead 1019 Preview: It's Aaron and Father Gabriel vs. Guest Star Robert Patrick in "One More"

Guest star Robert Patrick puts Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) to the ultimate test in the next new episode of The Walking Dead. In episode 1019, "One More," the one-armed Aaron and the preacher Gabriel go out in search of food and supplies to bring back to their home community on the verge of collapse. Their walls destroyed by enemies — the skin-wearing Whisperers flooded a temporarily abandoned Alexandria with walkers before the final battle of the Whisperer War — and the area growing more dead by the day, Aaron and Gabriel's already critical mission turns dangerous when they encounter the unpredictable Mays (Patrick).

"Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test," reads the episode's synopsis.

"We get to see Aaron and Gabriel on just an old-fashioned Walking Dead survival story that tells us a lot about the state of Alexandria, which is going to be really, really important for the story going forward," executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang teased during The Walking Dead Extended Season 10 Preview Special.

"This is an episode I love. It's really a kind of back-to-the-basics survival story, very classic Walking Dead, just our people out in the world on a search for food. Just basic, basic stuff, but really, these characters get to get into some pretty deep philosophy about what's the state of the world, what do they believe, do they believe people are redeemable?" Kang added. "I think both Father Gabriel and Aaron have been on a journey that's interesting in terms of their worldview, so a lot of things come crashing in."

This is the first episode guest-starring Patrick, whose character challenges Gabriel over his faith and brings the two Alexandrians to a dark place.

"Then Robert Patrick, who I've been a fan of forever, he came in to play this guest role and I think just the trio of them bouncing off of each other is something really special that I hope people will love to watch," Kang said.

"One More" premieres Sunday, March 14, on AMC.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. New episodes of The Walking Dead extended Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC.