The Walking Dead Extended Season 10 Preview Special Airs Tonight on AMC

The Walking Dead Universe returns tonight with The Walking Dead Extended Season 10 Preview Special, a look ahead at the zombie drama's six all-new bonus episodes with the show's cast and creators. Along with teases and intel from showrunner Angela Kang, fans will learn more about "Here's Negan," the anticipated Negan prequel episode pairing real-life married couple Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan. Ahead of Maggie Rhee's (Lauren Cohan) homecoming in the extended Season 10C premiere on February 28, the Preview Special ends with a television airing of the opening minutes from Episode 1017 of The Walking Dead, "Home Sweet Home."

Talking Dead's Chris Hardwick hosts the one-hour virtual Walking Dead Extended Season 10 Preview Special, featuring Seth Gilliam (Father Gabriel), Paola Lázaro (Princess/Juanita Sanchez), TWD Universe Twitch host Clarke Wolfe, and executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang. The special airs tonight at 9:00 p.m. PT on the AMC network.

Gilliam will preview Episode 1019, "One More," where Father Gabriel and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test, which puts them up against rough-looking survivor Mays (guest star Robert Patrick).

Lázaro will tease Episode 1020, "Splinter," set after the cliffhanger that ended October's original Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," where Princess, Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) encounter the Commonwealth Army. When the group is captured and separated, Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel.

"They are really like deep dives into characters ... They don't have the typical scope and scale of what would be like a gigantic finale with like hundreds of extras by the time you get to the end, but I think we get to tell a really, really cool story that I think the fans will really love," Kang said previously when previewing the six bonus episodes designed for safe filming amid the pandemic. "We'll get to see dynamics between Maggie and Negan, we'll see a lot of story related to Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), and where people have been in the past, which, I think, should be satisfying for fans who have wondered about X, Y, Z moments."

"Home Sweet Home" is now streaming early exclusively on AMC+. Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns with new episodes Sunday, February 28, on AMC.