"Not to fret, Monsieur Daryl. You will not die in Paris." That's what Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) assured Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in the Père Lachaise Cemetery in Paris, France, where the group connected with Fallou (Eriq Ebouaney). Looming over the darkened city of light is the in-ruin Eiffel Tower — or "La dame de fer," the Iron Lady — which creaks and groans with the wind. Daryl may not die in Paris, but the boy believed by Union de L'Espoir to be the new messiah is in grave danger in Sunday's "La Dame de Fer" episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

TWD: Daryl Dixon Episode 4 Release Date and Time

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 4, "La Dame de Fer," premiered Sunday, October 1st, at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on AMC+ and airs at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on the AMC channel.

Daryl Dixon Episode 4 Run Time

"La Dame de Fer" clocks in at 47 minutes and 30 seconds and airs from 9:00 p.m. — 10:09 p.m. on AMC.

How to Watch Daryl Dixon Episode 4 Without Cable

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 1 ("L'âme Perdue"), episode 2 ("Alouette"), and episode 3 ("Paris Sera Toujours Paris"), and episode 4 ("La Dame de Fer") are currently streaming on AMC+. New episodes release Sundays at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. To watch, you'll need an AMC+ subscription or a 7-day free trial to AMC+. Prices start at $4.99/month for the new AMC+ with ads plan, while ad-free AMC+ is available for $6.99/month (when billed annually) or $8.99/month (when billed monthly).

AMC+ is available as an app and via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Daryl Dixon Episode 3 Recap

In "Paris Sera Toujours Paris," Daryl, Isabelle (Clémence Poésy), Sylvie (Laïka Blanc-Francard), and Laurent traveled to Paris to connect with members of the Union de L'Espoir (Union of Hope) network while pursued by the forces of Pouvoir Des Vivants: Madame Genet (Anne Charrier) and Codron (Romain Levi), who each have their own vendettas against the American Daryl Dixon. Their journey led them to the Demimonde, an underground Paris nightclub, where Isabelle was reunited with its owner: Quinn (Adam Nagaitis), her abusive ex-boyfriend she escaped at the onset of the outbreak in 2010. After the revelation that Quinn is Laurent's father, Daryl urged Isabelle to tell her nephew the truth about his "miracle" birth. When Genet's Guerrier tracked Daryl to the Demimonde, Isabelle left to find Laurent as Daryl led Codron on a rooftop chase away from the boy... only to have a roof cave in, sending Daryl into the darkness below.

