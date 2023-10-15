Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1.

Daryl Dixon may be far from home in France, but the first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has a home on streaming. All six episodes of the Walking Dead spin-off starring Norman Reedus are now available to stream on AMC+, including Sunday's "Coming Home" season finale. Since the newest series in AMC's Walking Dead Universe premiered in September, Daryl Dixon surpassed The Walking Dead: Dead City as the #1 premiere of all time and the #1 most-viewed season of any show in the history of AMC+. The network has already started production on a second season, set to premiere in 2024, with Melissa McBride reprising her role as Carol for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol.

Keep reading below to find out all of the ways to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon with or without cable.

TWD: Daryl Dixon Episode 6 Release Date and Time

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season finale, "Coming Home," premiered Sunday, October 15th, at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on AMC+ and will air at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on the AMC channel.

Daryl Dixon Episode 6 Run Time

The Daryl Dixon finale has a runtime of 53 minutes and 40 seconds without commercials, and is scheduled to air from 9:00 p.m. — 11:20 p.m. on AMC.

How to Watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 Online Without Cable



To stream all episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon online without cable, you'll need an AMC+ subscription. Prices start at $4.99/month for the new AMC+ with ads plan, while ad-free AMC+ is available for $6.99/month (when billed annually) or $8.99/month (when billed monthly).

AMC+ is available as an app and via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Is There an AMC+ Free Trial?

To watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon for free online, new customers can sign up for a 7-day free AMC Plus trial that will automatically renew unless cancelled. All six episodes of Daryl Dixon are available to stream online on AMC+, along with the first seasons of TWDU spin-offs The Walking Dead: Dead City and Tales of the Walking Dead, plus episodes of Fear the Walking Dead.

You can also watch Daryl Dixon on the AMC website by signing in with your TV provider.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episodes 1 ("L'âme Perdue"), episode 2 ("Alouette"), episode 3 ("Paris Sera Toujours Paris"), episode 4 ("La Dame de Fer"), episode 5 ("Deux Amours"), and episode 6 ("Coming Home") are currently available to stream online on AMC+.

