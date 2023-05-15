The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon First Footage Shows Norman Reedus in France

Say bonjour to the first footage of Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. AMC's new Walking Dead spin-off series set in France finds Daryl marooned overseas after The Walking Dead series finale, which ended with Daryl riding off on his motorcycle and promising to keep an eye out for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). AMC aired the sneak peek at the spin-off during Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead season 8 premiere, showing Daryl mounting a horse-drawn carriage as walkers shamble through the streets of post-apocalyptic Paris, France. Watch it below.

"It really sort of embraces a Stranger In a Strange Land kind of scenario, where we're exploring post-apocalyptic Europe through the eyes of Daryl Dixon," Walking Dead Universe veteran director and executive producer Greg Nicotero previously told ComicBook about the new spin-off, describing Reedus' solo series as "a different animal" from the flagship that ended its run after 11 seasons.

"I even was sort of surprised, myself, standing on set and going, 'I've been on Walking Dead for 12 years and here we are.' But it feels fresh and it feels new," Nicotero added. "And David Zabel, our showrunner, has been an absolute joy to collaborate with. And it's been really fun."

According to the official synopsis, "Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

Among the new faces are the Parisian Isabelle (Clémence Poésy), a member of a progressive religious group who finds herself confronting her dark past, and displaced Brit Quinn (Adam Nagaitis), a black marketeer and the owner of a sexy underground Paris nightclub. Other characters include Genet (Anne Charrier), Sylvie (Laika Blanc Francard), Fallou (Eriq Ebouaney), Codron (Romain Levi), and Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi).

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is slated to premiere fall 2023 on AMC and AMC+. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage.