One year after Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira announced their new Walking Dead spin-off at Comic-Con, Rick Grimes and Michonne are returning to San Diego. While the actors aren’t attending The Walking Dead Universe panel amid the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike that commenced at midnight on Friday, July 14th, the convention crowd will be the first to get exclusive, first-look access to all things TWD from Comic-Con’s Hall H. That includes The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and the final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, which have taken over The Pendry San Diego Hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter.

Photos of The Walking Dead Universe wrap decorating The Pendry (via @ParksAndCons on Twitter) reveal new key art for Daryl Dixon and Rick & Michonne. See the photos below.



Reads the logline for Norman Reedus’ spin-off, which AMC announced is premiering in September: “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon follows Daryl as he washes ashorein France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. Theseries tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as hehopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, theconnections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”



And the logline for Rick & Michonne, premiering in 2024: “The love story of Rick Grimes and Michonne is changed by a changedworld. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. Can they findeach other and who they were in a situation unlike any they’ve everknown?”

Day 4 of Comic-Con, which runs from July 20th-July 23rd, coincides with the season finale of The Walking Dead: Dead City. All four Walking Dead spin-offs are expected to have a presence at AMC’s Walking Dead Universe panel on July 21st, but unlike past years, your favorite stars won’t be in attendance: according to the actors’ strike rules, members of the performers union aren’t permitted to promote their projects during the work stoppage.

Last year’s star-studded TWDU panel featured the casts of Tales of the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead for the flagship show’s last-ever SDCC panel. Along with cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming — and surprise appearances by Lincoln and Gurira — Walking Dead executive producers Angela Kang, Greg Nicotero, and Scott M. Gimple were on hand to promote the eleventh and final season.

