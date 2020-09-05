The Walking Dead Actor Shares Sneak Peek From Bloody Season 10 Finale

✖

The Walking Dead actor Briana Venskus shares a guts-covered sneak peek from the Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," where Carol (Melissa McBride) and Beatrice (Venskus) of Oceanside must infiltrate the massive walker horde unleashed by Beta (Ryan Hurst). In this final battle of the Whisperer War, refugees from the Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside communities are under siege inside a hospital tower surrounded by Beta's miles-wide walker army. Carol and Beatrice — along with Daryl (Norman Reedus), Kelly (Angel Theory), Luke (Dan Fogler), and Jules (Alex Sgambati) from Oceanside — camouflage themselves in zombie's guts and wade into the horde commanded by Beta, hell-bent on revenge after the death of Alpha (Samantha Morton).

"In this particular instance, our people, we know that they know how to move within the herd. We've seen it since Season 1 Episode 2 ['Guts'] when they put the walker guts on themselves. But they've never had to maneuver within a herd that has human beings in it, as well," the episode's director, Greg Nicotero, said during Comic-Con@Home. "So the whole challenge for them trying to figure out how they're going to get out of the situation is they can't just be as stealthy as they usually are because there's actually people, there's Whisperers in and among the herd of walkers."

The threat of disguised humans inside the horde "ups the stakes quite a bit," added Nicotero, who previously teased the season finale's jaw-dropping surprise ending.

View this post on Instagram 1 month til’ the @amcthewalkingdead Season 10 finale... A post shared by BRIANA VENSKUS (@houseofvenskus) on Sep 4, 2020 at 9:48am PDT

"I loved the last few shots of episode 15, where you see Beta with the thousands of walkers advancing on the tower," he said. "I really gotta give Angela [Kang, showrunner] and the writers a huge, huge thumbs up, because I felt like the trajectory of this season, the way that the season built, it just felt like every episode gave you something more than the episode before it. It felt like you were on this really great ride."

The blockbuster season finale — which also finds Eugene (Josh McDermitt) leading a timely mission to meet with members from a new community in Charleston, West Virginia — will release early on the AMC Premiere platform before its first television airing on Sunday, October 4.

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom," premieres Sunday, October 4 at 9pm ET/8c on AMC, followed by the series premiere of new spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond.