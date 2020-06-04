The Walking Dead Director Teases Season 10 Finale's “Jaw-Dropping” Ending

✖

"People's jaws are gonna drop" over the final minutes of The Walking Dead's tenth season, teases season finale director Greg Nicotero. The episode, pushed from its April 12 air date amid the coronavirus crisis, picks up where "The Tower" left off: with Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and other survivors trapped inside an abandoned hospital tower swarmed by the legion of zombies steered by Whisperer Beta (Ryan Hurst). To escape a certain doom, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Kelly (Angel Theory) and others must infiltrate the walker horde fearing it's a mission not everyone will survive.

"It's one of my favorite episodes of the season," Nicotero told FANDOM. "What's great about our show, and what Angela [Kang, showrunner] has done so well, is really kept the momentum of the story moving forward. Where we last left everyone was that Beta and the horde was surrounding the tower, and the finale picks up right where we left off."

Trapped by the "giant, massive" army of "thousands of zombies surrounding where they're safe," our group faces their greatest challenge just as Maggie (Lauren Cohan) re-enters the story and begins a new chapter of The Walking Dead.

"There's a lot of character storylines that are [addressed] — you get little bits of information here, here, here, and you want to end that chapter and start the next chapter in the finale," Nicotero said. "We address lots of stuff with Daryl, lots of stuff with Negan, lots of stuff with Beta, lots of stuff with Carol."

Nicotero added, "I think it's already been revealed that Maggie's return is in the finale, and it tees us up so well for Season 11 that it's a little agonizing for me to not be able to talk about it. Because the last two minutes of the finale, people's jaws are gonna drop."

While explaining why AMC was forced to postpone the season finale, Nicotero promised the episode "will not disappoint" when it airs later this year.

Kang earlier revealed the episode — which also follows Eugene (Josh McDermitt), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and new ally Princess (Paola Lázaro) on a race against time to meet the new community represented by Eugene's radio contact Stephanie (Margot Bingham) — will end on a cliffhanger.

"I'll just say that there's some big stuff and there is a cliffhanger, without getting into what exactly that is," Kang previously told Entertainment Weekly. "But I think hopefully it will be exciting."

The Walking Dead will air its Season 10 finale as a special episode on AMC later this year. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.

