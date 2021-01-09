The Walking Dead Season 10 Adds Two New Cast Members in Negan Prequel Episode

Two more newcomers join the batting order in The Walking Dead extended season 10 when it takes a swing at the origin story of ex-villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Part of the previously announced six new season 10 episodes filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, "Here's Negan" flashes back to the onset of the zombie apocalypse. Some 12 years before the conclusion of the Whisperer War, Negan and his cancer-stricken wife Lucille — played by Morgan's real-life wife, guest star Hilarie Burton Morgan — hole up in a basement bunker stocked with a variety of colorful wigs and a fridge running low on chemotherapy drugs.

A newly released table read clip from "Here's Negan" reveals season 10 additions Miles Mussenden and Rodney Rowland, who join previously announced season 10 guest stars Robert Patrick (as Mays), Okea Eme-Akwari (as Elijah), and Lynn Collins (as Leah). The identities of Mussenden and Rowland's characters are currently unknown, but they could be playing some of the earliest members of the Saviors.

Mussenden's television credits include roles in Army Wives, Revolution, and the Stephen King-inspired Mr. Mercedes. Most recently, Mussenden portrayed Otis Johnson across two seasons of Marvel and Freeform's Cloak and Dagger. Rowland is best known for his recurring role as crime lord Liam Fitzpatrick in Veronica Mars and has appeared in The X-Files, NCIS, Twin Peaks, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

(Mussenden [left] and Rowland [right]. Photo: Miles Mussenden and Rodney Rowland on Facebook.)

Carol (Melissa McBride) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) also appear in the episode from veteran Walking Dead writer David Leslie Johnson and director Laura Belsey, who was behind the camera on the Negan-centric season 10 episode "What It Always Is."

"Here's Negan" is "something we were looking at [before the pandemic], but it's going to be an amazing episode," Walking Dead chief content officer and former showrunner Scott Gimple previously told Insider about the Negan prequel. "I'm so proud of everybody who worked on that one. I'm proud of the entire season. They shot six episodes in six weeks."

"I think The Walking Dead, Angela [Kang, showrunner], and the writers, the producers, crew, the cast did an amazing job, putting those all together," Gimple continued before calling the Negan origin story "one of the most brilliant episodes that the show has done."

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. The Walking Dead returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28.