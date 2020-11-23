The Walking Dead Season 10 Reveals Hilarie Burton Morgan as Negan's Wife Lucille

✖

Here's Lucille in a first-look at "Here's Negan," a prequel episode that flashes back to Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) pre-apocalypse days with cancer-stricken wife Lucille (Hilarie Burton Morgan). The prequel, one of six new episodes extending The Walking Dead's tenth season into 2021, is inspired by the 16-chapter comic book origin story of the same name. In the new season finale airing April 4, "Carol (Melissa McBride) takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future."

This first look at Burton Morgan as the comic book character comes in the extended season's first trailer aired during Sunday's midseason finale of Fear the Walking Dead. In these six episodes, the One Tree Hill star appears alongside guest stars Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason) as Mays and Okea Eme-Akwari (Greenland, Cobra Kai) as Elijah.

Lucille is the inspiration for Negan's beloved barbwire-wrapped baseball bat of the same name, which also has its origins revealed during the Here's Negan comic book story. The prequel reveals Negan's backstory as a foul-mouthed gym teacher who loses his wife to cancer at the onset of the zombie apocalypse.

(Photo: AMC)

"Here's Negan" marks the first time real-life married couple Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan have acted together.

"This month I've gotten to act with my husband @jeffreydeanmorgan for the first time in our life together. We've raised kids and run a farm, done charities and bought a candy store together. We've hosted [Friday Night In With the Morgans]," Burton Morgan wrote on the set of The Walking Dead, which returned to life for a six-week shoot in October. "We've even worked on the same show — Extant — just never in any scenes together. And when I tell you it has been a JOY, I'm saying it with tears in my eyes."

The week-long shoot on "Here's Negan" was "really f*cking fun," she added.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?