Negan and Carol Cross Paths Again in The Walking Dead Extended Season 10

✖

After meeting for the first time in The Walking Dead Season 10, there's more to come for Carol (Melissa McBride) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the extended season's six bonus episodes. Episode 1014, "Look at the Flowers," revealed Carol commuted Negan's life sentence when she sprung him from jail and sicced him on Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) with orders to bring her the villain's head. After initially reneging on her deal to go to bat for Negan with the Alexandrians who wish to keep him prisoner, Carol faces fallout from that decision when she reunites with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in the coming Season 10C premiere.

"There are plenty of people that, at this point, can vouch for Negan. I don't know that Maggie wants to hear it, and every time you look at that face, you can only think that one thing and remember that one thing," McBride said on Talking Dead about Negan killing Maggie's husband Glenn (Steven Yeun), adding getting past it will be "really hard. But if it means that Carol and Maggie get to have a scene together, that makes me happy. I don't know. [Maggie's] got a lot of catching up to do."

Some eight years after she left the Hilltop colony, Maggie and son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller) return home to find Negan a free man. Daryl (Norman Reedus) tells her that "nothing's decided" with Negan, but the widow and her husband's killer might have to find a way to co-exist inside Alexandria after the Hilltop's fiery destruction.

"[Maggie's] character is so impactful and has these longstanding relationships with various characters that are on our show, such as Daryl and Carol. They've been through so much together," showrunner Angela Kang said during September's Walking Dead Universe Preview Special. "But also we know there's still Negan to contend with. He's just kind of been on this redemption arc, making some progress, and now that she's back, they were never expecting to be in the same community together again. So obviously, that's going to have a big ripple effect into the season to come."

As revealed in a virtual table read clip from the Season 10C premiere, "Home Sweet Home," Carol comes clean about her role in Negan's freedom after Maggie crosses paths with the ex-villain for the first time in years.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. The Walking Dead returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28.