The Walking Dead Season 10C Premiere Clip Teases Maggie and Negan's Next Confrontation

When The Walking Dead returns in February with six new episodes extending Season 10, old enemies Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) have a confrontation years in the making. Nearly a decade after their last encounter in Season 9 episode "What Comes After," where she plotted with Daryl (Norman Reedus) to execute the POW jailed by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Maggie sets sight on Negan as a free man. After weighing what Negan did to Glenn (Steven Yeun), Maggie's husband, Carol (Melissa McBride) commuted the ex-villain's life sentence when she sicced him on Alpha (Samantha Morton) at the height of the Whisperer War.

In "Home Sweet Home," the Season 10C premiere airing February 28 on AMC, Maggie returns with a story she is not ready to share as the past catches up with her. While Negan's safety is once again at stake this season, Maggie and Daryl fight an unseen and unknown threat. Watch the clip below:

"I don't think Maggie's gonna like Negan. I'm not sure that's going away," Morgan said about Negan and Maggie's next meeting during a convention appearance in October 2019. "I would imagine there would be some sort of confrontation, or ten. She hasn't seen what Negan's done, or who he's become. She doesn't know. The last time she saw him, he was laying on the ground of the jail cell wanting to die. So some stuff has happened since then, but I imagine it's not going to be hugs and kisses."

Negan risked his life to protect Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) during a blizzard and saved Daryl from being executed by Whisperers, but Negan and Maggie have a hard road ahead when they meet again in "Home Sweet Home."

"Look, Negan killed Maggie's husband and burnt down her house, so it's just not going to be an easy road, I think, for either of them," Kang said during a virtual Comic-Con panel over the summer. "And Negan's been on this whole other journey while she's been gone, but it's sort of like Maggie is coming in and she hasn't seen any of that."

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28.