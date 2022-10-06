The Walking Dead Gives Carol and Ezekiel a Second Chance in Exclusive Clip

"For the benefit of all, and all who seek solace at our gates." So decrees the Commonwealth, the post-apocalyptic civilization celebrating its Founders Day on the next episode of The Walking Dead. After the death of their son Henry — and their marriage — former Kingdom queen Carol (Melissa McBride) and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) separately relocated to the well-off community governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). But the Commonwealth is not for the benefit of all. And in this exclusive scene from "A New Deal," airing October 9th on AMC, the coupling formerly known as Carzekiel discusses whether it's befitting to stay or leave. Together.

In the scene, Carol finds Ezekiel working the petting zoo as their people plot an escape plan amid the escalating conflict with Governor Milton and Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton). But Carol, who spent the second part of the season pulling favor with Hornsby to arrange Ezekiel's life-saving cancer treatment, realizes he's not coming.

"My place is here," Ezekiel tells Carol. "When I set out with Eugene and Yumiko, we were all desperate for help, remember? And I was desperate to make a difference one last time."

And he has been: Ezekiel has been operating a secret clinic with surgeon Tomi (Ian Anthony Dale) to provide for the underserved citizens who don't benefit from the Commonwealth's health care and hospitals.

"But this place, these people — you — gave me a second chance to do a whole lot more," Ezekiel explains. "So that's what I'm gonna do. Helping the people of another Kingdom, before it falls apart." And yet he smiles. The king tells his ex-queen, "We could all do that."

"Carol has some big moves in [season] 11C," showrunner Angela Kang teased on The Walking Dead: The Final Episodes Preview special. "Melissa is always amazing at everything she does and just brings so much depth to that character and is a badass, so I can't wait for people to see what she does. She's amazing."

Does that mean moving on and out of the Commonwealth? Or helping Ezekiel fight for a Commonwealth for the benefit of all?

"A New Deal" airs Sunday, October 9th on AMC and is streaming now on-demand on AMC+.

Follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for TWD Universe coverage all season long. New episodes of The Walking Dead's final season premiere Sundays on AMC and AMC+.