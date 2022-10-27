TWD: Daryl and Carol Come Under Fire in Exclusive Clip

"This isn't gonna be easy," said Carol before springing Lance Hornsby from the Commonwealth's clutches during Sunday's "What's Been Lost" episode of The Walking Dead. Scoffed Daryl: "When is it ever?" In this week's "Outpost 22," airing October 30th on AMC, things don't get any easier for duo Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride). With Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) disappearing their friends from the Commonwealth — and publicly prosecuting Eugene (Josh McDermitt) for the accidental death of her son, Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson) — the Alexandrians are on the run and under fire in this exclusive scene from The Walking Dead.

In the episode from director Tawnia McKiernan and writer Jim Barnes, "Pamela has successfully separated our group once again. Even divided, they will not accept defeat at the hands of the Commonwealth, but can they let go of the past to fight for a better future? Sequestered at different undisclosed locations, each person's resolve will be challenged physically and mentally."

All roads lead to the mysterious Outpost 22: a location familiar to our survivors since colonized by the Commonwealth. With just three episodes until the end of The Walking Dead — "Faith," "Family," and the "Rest in Peace" series finale — this action-packed preview is just a tease of what's to come.

Season 11 Episode 21, "Outpost 22," is now available to stream on AMC+ and airs Sunday, October 30th at 9:00 pm on AMC.

When Is The Walking Dead Series Finale?



The final episode of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, November 20th at 9:00 pm on AMC and AMC+, after the TWD Live: Pre-Show streamed from the finale fan event. The night culminates in a super-sized special episode of Talking Dead.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Schedule on AMC Plus



Season 11 Episode 21, "Outpost 22" (Streaming now on AMC+, airs October 30th on AMC)

(Streaming now on AMC+, airs October 30th on AMC) Season 11 Episode 22, "Faith" (Streaming October 30th on AMC+, airs November 6th on AMC)

(Streaming October 30th on AMC+, airs November 6th on AMC) Season 11 Episode 23, "Family" (Streaming November 6th on AMC+, airs November 13th on AMC)

(Streaming November 6th on AMC+, airs November 13th on AMC) The Walking Dead: The Making of the Final Season Special (November 13th on AMC+ and AMC)

(November 13th on AMC+ and AMC) Season 11 Episode 24, "Rest in Peace" Series Finale (November 20th on AMC+ and AMC)

