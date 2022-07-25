The Walking Dead's Final Episodes Reveal First Images

"The end of each story is very important. How do you want yours to end?" asks Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) in the first full-length trailer for the final episodes of The Walking Dead. On October 2, the end of that story begins when the AMC zombie drama returns with its last eight episodes. After the network revealed the trailer during the show's sendoff San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday — and teased the future of the expanding TWD Universe — AMC has released the first images from the third and final part of The Walking Dead Season 11. See them below.

Previewing the fight to the finish with the Commonwealth, the images show Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) gunning for Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) after the Commonwealth's duplicitous Deputy Governor took over Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside by force. Along with new looks at a cooking Carol (Melissa McBride) and a blood-splattered Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), the images show new couple Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Max (Margot Bingham) — and Max's military badass brother, General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) — in the midst of a plot to oust Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).

"I think anytime you are tasked with ending a story — and this is true for any show, I think — everybody wants to stick the landing," executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang said during a post-panel press conference at Comic-Con. "But particularly for us, this is something that's been so important to our fans, the community that's stuck with us, and for us, too. We are all passionate about this show, we love this show, we love working with each other. And so we want to do it well, do it right."

Kang continued, "I hope we've done that. We've been working on some of the post-production processes for the [series] finale, which Greg [Nicotero] directed, I co-wrote. Many of [the actors] have wonderful parts to play, and I hope that the audience will go along on the ride with us."

Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin Sunday, October 2 on AMC and AMC+. See the first images in the gallery below.

