The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes Key Art Revealed at Comic-Con

The last episodes of The Walking Dead are coming to Comic-Con. As the AMC zombie drama heads into Part 3 of its 11th and final season, which airs this October on AMC and AMC+, the cast and creators will take the stage at Hall H to reveal the Walking Dead Season 11C trailer. But before TWD descends upon San Diego for the show's final Comic-Con panel on Friday, July 22, key art from this year's in-person convention offers a sneak peek at The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes. See the Season 11C key art below.

The Walking Dead's final season has taken over the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Hotel, where AMC will transform the Skylight Terrace and Gaslamp ballroom into The Walking Dead Fan Celebration. Taking place on Friday, July 22 at 7:30 pm PT following Hall H panels for Tales of the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead Season 11, AMC describes the ticketed event as "the ultimate fan destination for The Walking Dead."

New posters for #TheWalkingDead Season 11C are being put up at #SDCC ahead of the show’s final panel appearance & fan celebration this Friday! pic.twitter.com/Ccd07e4TO4 — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) July 17, 2022

The posters show the living facing a horde of walkers: from left to right, Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Princess (Paola Lazaro), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Magna (Nadia Hilker), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), and Rosita (Christian Serratos).

Together, they must resist the Commonwealth: the seemingly idyllic community governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) and her ambitious deputy governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), who has declared war against allies Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside.

In the eight-episode series conclusion, "Threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever?"

The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes air this October on AMC and AMC+.