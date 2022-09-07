The Walking Dead: It's War with the Commonwealth in Images from Final Episodes

"You go after the Miltons, they'll crush you," warned Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) in the trailer for The Walking Dead's final eight episodes. In new images from Season 11 (returning October 2 on AMC), the war with Commonwealth puts Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on the frontlines. April's "Acts of God" midseason finale saw the Commonwealth's duplicitous Deputy Governor hire Leah (Lynn Collins) to take out Maggie and take over Hilltop, only for AWOL trooper Daryl to foil his plans and shoot Hornsby in the face. Hornsby then took the outside communities by force — putting Hilltop, Oceanside, and Alexandria under Commonwealth military occupation.

New images from FOX España TV (where The Walking Dead airs internationally, returning October 3) show the heroes taking the fight to Hornsby and the Commonwealth's first family: Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) and her spoiled son Sebastian (Teo Rapp-Olsson).

While Maggie, Daryl, Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and Aaron (Ross Marquand) attempt to extract those still living inside the Commonwealth, Carol, Eugene (Josh McDermitt), and Rosita (Christian Serratos) are among those still inside and dealing with the fallout of Connie's (Lauren Ridloff) news story exposing the Miltons' corruption.

In the October 2 midseason premiere, "Lockdown," Daryl and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) rush to the Commonwealth to stop Hornsby from going after their families, including Aaron's daughter Gracie (Anabelle Holloway) and the Grimes children, RJ (Antony Azor) and Judith (Cailey Fleming). As Pamela deals with protestors demanding justice for Sebastian's crimes — he sent April (Wynn Everett) and other indebted Commonwealth civilians to their deaths on a doomed cash heist — the Commonwealth goes into lockdown while Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and Rosita fend off a walker horde.

See the images in the gallery below. The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin October 2 on AMC and AMC+.