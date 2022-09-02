The Walking Dead's Last Premiere Title, Description Revealed

The Commonwealth goes into lockdown when The Walking Dead returns with its final midseason premiere. AMC has revealed the official title and description for the Season 11 Part 3 premiere, picking up where April's "Acts of God" midseason finale left off: with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) gunning for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus). After Lance joined forces with Leah (Lynn Collins) to kill Maggie, had his troopers ambush Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and rounded up the Oceansiders, the Commonwealth's unhinged Deputy Governor took the communities of Oceanside, Hilltop, and Alexandria by force.

And in the first of the last-ever eight episodes, it's a race against time for Daryl, Maggie, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and their allies to extract those still inside the Commonwealth. Meanwhile, whistleblower Max (Margot Bingham), lawyer Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) deal with the fallout of Connie's (Lauren Ridloff) newspaper article anonymously exposing the Miltons' corruption. With threats inside and outside the Commonwealth's walls, yet another danger looms: a walker horde outnumbering General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and trusted trooper Rosita (Christian Serratos).

The October 2 midseason premiere title is: "Lockdown." AMC describes the episode: "Daryl and Negan rush to the Commonwealth to stop Hornsby from going after their families. Pamela deals with protestors demanding justice for Sebastian's crimes. Mercer needs Rosita's help to fight a swarm."

"Lockdown" launches the final batch of eight episodes that will end The Walking Dead after eleven seasons. Other episode titles in this third part of the 24-episode season include "A New Deal" (airing October 9), "Variant" (October 16), "What's Been Lost" (October 23), and "Outpost 22" (October 30), named after the military-occupied Alexandria Safe-Zone. The titles for Episode 22 (November 6), Episode 23 (November 13), and the series finale (November 20) are TBA.

"Lockdown" and "A New Deal" will be available to stream early as part of a two-episode, same-night premiere exclusively on AMC+ on Sunday, October 2. New episodes will air weekly on Sundays on AMC and AMC+.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

