The Walking Dead released a new teaser trailer and official key art for the AMC zombie drama's last eight episodes, which begin airing October 2. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), the only remaining members from the original Atlanta group to appear on all 11 seasons, are front and center, along with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). No longer is it "fight the dead, fear the living." As the survivors band together to fight the living — Part 2 of the final season ended with Hilltop, Oceanside, and Alexandria under Commonwealth occupation — they'll fear the dead once more when new walker variants threaten their rebuilt civilization.

Below is AMC's synopsis for The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes and the new Season 11C key art.

"On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road. It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie's (Lauren Ridloff) article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing Governor Milton's (Laila Robbins) corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won't be an option either.

"What they're about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on."

(Photo: AMC Studios)

The expanded, two-year eleventh and final season consists of 24 total episodes, which began airing last year. Season 11A aired from August 22 to October 10, 2021, followed by Season 11B from February 20 to April 10, 2022; the third and final part, Season 11C, will air from October 2 until the series finale on November 20.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin October 2 on AMC and with a two-episode premiere on AMC+.

